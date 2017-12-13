 
Industry News





December 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
19181716151413


Oak & Stone to Open New St. Petersburg Location

Popular local craft beer and restaurant concept expanding in 2018
 
 
Oak & Stone's Flagship Location
Oak & Stone's Flagship Location
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - Dec. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Oak & Stone is expanding its innovative craft beer, artisanal pizza and gourmet fare concept over the Skyway Bridge and into St. Petersburg in early 2018. The newest location will seat 300 diners and reside in the heart of downtown at 199 Central Avenue, next to the newly constructed Hyatt Place on 2nd Street North.

"We're excited about every facet of development in St. Pete," said Oak & Stone partner Joe Seidensticker. "We think the market is right, the opportunity is right, and the city will embrace what we have to offer."

Building on the success of the original Oak & Stone, the new St. Pete location will feature a 6,000-square-foot restaurant and an expansive 3,000-square-foot outdoor deck with tables, couches and fire pits for a casual vibe. In addition to its handcrafted wood-fired pizzas, the newly created menu boasts an outstanding offering of house-made burgers, sandwiches, soups, entrees and salads using the freshest ingredients. Large-screen televisions throughout the space will entertain diners.

The number of craft beers available will be increased to over 60 – making Oak & Stone's self-serve beer wall one of the largest in the region. The hand-selected craft beer options will continue to be dispensed utilizing the RFID-enabled wristbands and will include both local and regional breweries, such as 3 Daughters, Cycle and Green Bench. An extensive list of wines and spirits will also be available via the "Liquid Library" including a bourbon and whiskey tasting flight at the full bar.

Oak & Stone's flagship location opened in 2016 with a focus on welcoming families to craft their own story and create new memories from the moment they walk in. From the self-serve beer wall to wood-fire artisan pizzas, handcrafted cocktails and a variety of appealing tavern fare, the Sarasota location has become a favorite for diners and beer-lovers wcj alike. Guests aged 21+ use RFID wristbands to engage 56 beer selections. Technology in the wristband tracks tap usage for billing and serving size.

"Joe and I wanted to create a space where people can have fun with their family and friends," said partner Brett Decklever. "It's a great environment for people of all ages."

About Oak & Stone

Oak & Stone embraces the concept that every good story should start and end with friends and family. Once food and drink are added to that mix, it is a recipe for memories that last a lifetime.  Oak & Stone ensures that there is something exciting for everyone – happy hour, family dinner, friends' night out, brunch or game day – enticing guests with choices that allow them to create their own adventure.  Beer drinkers rejoice at one of the largest self-serve beer walls in Florida – with sours and ciders to IPAS and stouts, and everything in between. The Liquid Library features craft cocktails, select wines, and a notable bourbon and whiskey menu with a create your own bourbon flight. Oak & Stone's elevated tavern menu is guaranteed to make everyone in your group of friends and family hungry, from the story starters to artisan house pizzas to main plates and more. For more information, visit www.Oakandstone.com.

Grapevine Communications provides full-service advertising, marketing and public relations services to clients nationwide. The firm is the most award-winning advertising agency in Sarasota, Florida, and the surrounding areas. For more information on Grapevine Communications, contact Britney Guertin (BGuertin@grapeinc.com) at 941-351-0024 or visit the website at www.grapeinc.com.

Click to Share