News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bridgeport Fittings to present seminar on EMT and MC products at Montana trade show
Seminar to be held at Montana Chapter of IAEI's Annual Trade Show and CEU Training Program
The annual IAEI Chapter meeting draws between 250 to 300 electrical contractors, electricians, and apprentice electricians who come for a balanced training that includes CEU's, opportunities to make industry contacts, as well hands-on access and education from suppliers exhibiting new state-of-the-
Outside of programs like the IAEI meeting, Bridgeport Fittings independently provides complimentary, certified CEU courses on electrical fittings for contractors and inspectors in 23 states, hosted at numerous distributorships, major contractor locations and industry organizations.
Bridgeport's full range of electrical solutions can be found in the "Wall of Orange™" – a completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from major electrical distributorships across the U.S. and Canada.
For more information about Bridgeport's complimentary CEU courses and other solutions that help contractors become more productive on the job site, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc., 705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's Website at http://www.bptfittings.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse