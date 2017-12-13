 
Industry News





Bridgeport Fittings to present seminar on EMT and MC products at Montana trade show

Seminar to be held at Montana Chapter of IAEI's Annual Trade Show and CEU Training Program
 
STRATFORD, Conn. - Dec. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Bridgeport Fittings has been chosen to present a 2-hour seminar on EMT and MC product solutions at the 2018 Montana Annual Trade Show and CEU Training program.  The Montana IAEI Chapter is hosting its annual meeting at The Red Lion Hotel & Convention Center in Billings, Montana, March 25-27.

The annual IAEI Chapter meeting draws between 250 to 300 electrical contractors, electricians, and apprentice electricians who come for a balanced training that includes CEU's, opportunities to make industry contacts, as well hands-on access and education from suppliers exhibiting new state-of-the-art wcj electrical products.

Outside of programs like the IAEI meeting, Bridgeport Fittings independently provides complimentary, certified CEU courses on electrical fittings for contractors and inspectors in 23 states, hosted at numerous distributorships, major contractor locations and industry organizations.

Bridgeport's full range of electrical solutions can be found in the "Wall of Orange™" – a completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from major electrical distributorships across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information about Bridgeport's complimentary CEU courses and other solutions that help contractors become more productive on the job site, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc., 705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's Website at http://www.bptfittings.com.
Email:***@maer.com
Tags:Electrical, Contractors, Ceu
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Stratford - Connecticut - United States
