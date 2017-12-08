Shanin Copeland named Personal Insurance Team Leader at Appleby & Wyman

Media Contact

-- Shanin Copeland has been named Personal Insurance Team Leader at Appleby & Wyman. Shanin has been with Appleby since 2015 and is no stranger to insurance having worked in another agency in Salem.A graduate of Bloomsburg University of PA with a degree in Sociology, she has worked at the United Way of Bloomsburg, PA. Shanin continues to serve her community today by participating in fundraisers;most recently helping to run a charity softball event - Celebrate Life Through Softball - which raised over $6,000 for a young Beverly resident who suffers from muscular dystrophy."We are very proud of Shanin and her contributions not wcj only to our community but also at our agency. She serves as an inspiration to her team and a source of comfort to her clients", says Lisa Marciano, President of Appleby & Wyman.Shanin is married and lives in Beverly with her husband, Dominic, and her four children - Alexander, Xavier, Gabriel, and Elijah.Appleby & Wyman Insurance Agency was established in 1903 in Concord, MA to serve the insurance needs of the many businesses and individuals in the region. As the community grew, so did the agency. The entire team at Appleby & Wyman takes pride in the quality of service provided to their clients, is concerned about the community, and is committed to the overall development of their employees. They currently serve the needs of over 10,000 personal and business clients in the region via their two Massachusetts offices located in Beverly and Westford. As an Independent Insurance Agency, Appleby & Wyman is licensed in over 34 states and represent some of the leading insurance companies in the country. They provide comprehensive advice in all areas of insurance including Property and Casualty Programs, Home, Auto, and Business.Visit us at www.applebywyman.com