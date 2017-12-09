News By Tag
Dev Technology Appoints Ryan Madden as Chief Operating Officer
"During his 9 years with Dev Technology, Ryan has established a reputation for excellence in delivery with our clients," stated Susie Sylvester, Dev Technology Co-founder and CEO. "The role of COO will enable him to share best practices across the organization, create synergies, and foster innovation to allow us to continue to deliver the best possible quality wcj to our clients."
"The commitment to our clients' success was immediately apparent to me from the day I joined Dev Technology back in 2008," stated Ryan Madden. "In the nine years since, that principle has remained the core of our culture and has allowed us to attract a talented team of professionals with that same level of dedication. As COO, I'm excited to build on that foundation, as we constantly strive to drive IT innovations that support our client's mission."
Before joining Dev Technology, Ryan Madden spent 15 years working with large IT integrators, small businesses, and in Silicon Valley. He has a B.B.A in Computer Information Systems from James Madison University and a M.B.A from Vanderbilt University.
Ryan Madden's appointment to COO is part of a larger restructuring of Dev Technology's leadership team which the company announced on December 11. View that announcement here: http://devtechnology.com/
About Dev Technology Group: Founded in 1998, Dev Technology Group is a woman-owned, small disadvantaged business (WOSB, SDB) delivering information technology services and solutions that protect and serve American citizens. Over half of Dev Technology's work supports multiple components within the Department of Homeland Security. Other Departments supported include State, Justice, Defense, Agriculture, and Smithsonian. Dev Technology specializes in agile software development, database consulting services, biometric capture and integration solutions, and infrastructure management solutions. Dev Technology has been assessed at CMMI-DEV Level 2, is an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization, and is a recipient of multiple industry awards for innovation and growth. For more information, visit http://www.devtechnology.com
