Oil on board by Wayne Thiebaud, titled Lollipop Tree, should sell for $400,000-$800,000 at Nadeau's

An oil on board painting by Wayne Thiebaud (Am., b. 1920) titled Lollipop Tree, a lovely art glass vase by Ercole Barovier (It., 1888-1974), and a truly fine collection of Victorian furniture are all part of Nadeau's Auction Gallery's Jan; 1 sale.