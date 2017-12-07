News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
TREIF'S Newest Dicer Is Taking It Down T0 0°C (-18°C)
Precise cutting at lower temperatures with a unique technology.
Guenter Becker, President of TREIF USA, believes this is one more way that the company will continue to grow as a respected presence in the food cutting machine marketplace. Guenter is committed to providing TREIF USA's solutions to fit their application needs, along with a team of specialists who guide and support them through every step.
The new AVITOS features an innovative and robust cartridge cutting disc combined with a counter-running 12-blade cutting wheel, which opens up new dicing possibilities. It confidently dices frozen salted products, such as bacon cubes or strips, at product temperatures down to -18°C without any pre-cutting. This, coupled with the fact that products do not need to be tempered, lends to the notable efficiency in energy savings.
Features of the NEW AVITOS:
• wcj Unique cutting technology that allows for dicing of salted products down to 0°F (-18°C) (depending on salt contend and structure}
• Wide 210mm chamber eliminates the need for pre-cutting product
• Flexible piston blade adjusts to the size (from 150mm to 200mm width) of the product, with no compression
• Precisely cutting bacon product cube sizes up to 12mm
What You've Come To Expect From TREIF:
• Open hygienic design
• Hygienic cylinder and metal-detectable plastic parts to avoid product contamination
About TREIF USA, Inc.
We are Passionate about Food Cutting, our people, and more importantly, our customers. With a forward thinking commitment to safety, sanitation and output, we keep the interests of our customers in mind with every innovation. And that starts with making sure they are paired with the right machine for their needs. We don't stop there. Our level of Customer Service matches that of our design innovation – nothing less than exceeding expectations every day, with every call. TREIF USA – Cutting everything, except corners.
Visit us at https://www.TREIF.com
Contact: Alicia Kidd
203.929.9930
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse