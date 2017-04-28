News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
FALCON evolution: The Next Generation of TREIF Portion Cutting machines. Designed for the US market
Guenter Becker, President of TREIF USA, Inc. attributes the latest updates and modifications to a response to larger U.S. product sizes. Working with designers and engineers, he influenced the updates which, compared to the previous generation FALCON hybrid, deliver on that need with a 1.25" taller chamber. Popular across Europe, it is expected the new FALCON evolution will gain equal popularity in the U.S.
Adopting the proven technologies of the FALCON hybrid, the FALCON evolution, equipped with a 4D camera system, offers weight-controlled bone-in and boneless portion cutting, and it maximizes output with nearly 100% yield with each cut. A more open design allows for easy and thorough cleaning, ensuring the highest standards in sanitation and hygiene.
About TREIF USA
We are Passionate about Food Cutting, our people, and more importantly, our customers. With a forward thinking commitment to safety, sanitation and output, we keep the interests of our customers in mind with every innovation. And that starts with making sure they are paired with the right machine for their needs. We don't stop there. Our level of Customer Service matches that of our design innovation - nothing less than exceeding expectations every day, with every call. TREIF USA - Cutting everything, except corners.
http://www.TREIFUSA.com
Media Contact
TREIF USA
alicia.kidd@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse