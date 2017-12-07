News By Tag
Creatures and Critters Benefit Exhibit opens February 2 at Richard Boyd Art Gallery
The show features fifteen paintings in a variety of mediums and styles by artists' Jen Pagnini, Amy Bickford, Julianne Garvey, and Felicity Sidwell; and five limited edition bronze sculptures by Charles Ellithorpe, DVM.
A portion of Richard Boyd Art Gallery's net income from the sale of art works featured in the exhibit and 100% of the income from the sale of several paintings on exhibit will be donated to HART of Maine. This marvelous no-kill shelter run by an all-volunteer staff of dedicated animal lovers, receives no public funding. HART relies on the support of individual donors and businesses to help rescue and provide shelter for these innocent felines.
To view the loving care the cats receive while at the shelter, webcams are installed in several rooms at HART so you can take a peek at any time. To learn more about HART, take a peek at the kittens, or make a donation to this great organization please visit http://www.hartofme.com wcj .
Creatures and Critters: Wildlife and Animal Theme Art is on view free of charge between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through February 28, 2018. Additional days and times by chance or scheduled by appointment.
For more information about the exhibit contact Richard Boyd Art Gallery by phone at (207)-712-1097, via email at info@richardboydartgallery.com or visit the gallery website at http://www.richardboydartgallery.com . Please like the gallery on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/
Richard Boyd Art Gallery
info@richardboydartgallery.com
