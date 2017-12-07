 
News By Tag
* Art Galleries in Maine
* Art Galleries Portland Maine
* Richard Boyd Art Gallery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Portland
  Maine
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432


Creatures and Critters Benefit Exhibit opens February 2 at Richard Boyd Art Gallery

 
 
Jen Pagnini ~ "With the World to Herself" ~ Plein Air Oil 16" x 12"
Jen Pagnini ~ "With the World to Herself" ~ Plein Air Oil 16" x 12"
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Art Galleries in Maine
* Art Galleries Portland Maine
* Richard Boyd Art Gallery

Industry:
* Arts

Location:
* Portland - Maine - US

Subject:
* Events

PORTLAND, Maine - Dec. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Wild things return to Richard Boyd Art Gallery on Friday, February 2 at 10:00 a.m. This wonderful benefit exhibition features wildlife and animal theme art, depicting animals in a variety of settings. The exhibit is comprised of sculptures, and paintings covering several genres including portraiture and the sporting arts genre.

The show features fifteen paintings in a variety of mediums and styles by artists' Jen Pagnini, Amy Bickford, Julianne Garvey, and Felicity Sidwell; and five limited edition bronze sculptures by Charles Ellithorpe, DVM.

A portion of Richard Boyd Art Gallery's net income from the sale of art works featured in the exhibit and 100% of the income from the sale of several paintings on exhibit will be donated to HART of Maine. This marvelous no-kill shelter run by an all-volunteer staff of dedicated animal lovers, receives no public funding. HART relies on the support of individual donors and businesses to help rescue and provide shelter for these innocent felines.

To view the loving care the cats receive while at the shelter, webcams are installed in several rooms at HART so you can take a peek at any time. To learn more about HART, take a peek at the kittens, or make a donation to this great organization please visit http://www.hartofme.com wcj .

Creatures and Critters: Wildlife and Animal Theme Art is on view free of charge between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through February 28, 2018. Additional days and times by chance or scheduled by appointment.

For more information about the exhibit contact Richard Boyd Art Gallery by phone at (207)-712-1097, via email at info@richardboydartgallery.com or visit the gallery website at http://www.richardboydartgallery.com . Please like the gallery on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/RichardBoydArtGallery .

Copyright©2017 Richard Boyd Art Gallery All Rights Reserved.

Contact
Richard Boyd Art Gallery
***@richardboydartgallery.com
End
Source:
Email:***@richardboydartgallery.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 07, 2017
Richard Boyd Art Gallery News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share