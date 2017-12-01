News By Tag
WOA Entertainment Group Releases 3rd Edition Of Their Hit Christmas Compilation Album
Independent No.1's Christmas Special, Vol.3, Featuring 12 of the World's Breakthrough Independent Musicians and Produced by MTV EMA Nominated Vh1 Top 10 Artist & Producer Oliver Sean, Released Worldwide.
This compilation is a collectors edition just like Vol.1 and Vol.2 of the Independent No.1's Christmas Special albums and all the 3 volumes of the Christmas Special Album (2015, 2016 and 2017) are already some of the most sought after holiday albums by restaurants, malls and venues in various countries and artists featured on the album are known to get heavy rotation on radio in various regions during the holidays, including on the WOAFM99 Radio Show (http://www.woafm99.com/
This year the Independent No.1's (http://www.independentnumberones.com)
• Mike Peacock
• Blue Creative
• Bob Tupper
• Robert Lawlor
• Earnest WIlliams
• Steven McClintock
• Cheryl Hillier
Currently available on iTunes and streaming across spotify, iheartradio, apple music, amazon music and more. Fans can also win free copies of the CD by tuning in to radio stations and visiting malls and record stores and via the WOAFM99 Radio Show, who are giving away several copies to listeners all through December.
To find out more about the Independent No.1's Christmas Special Vol.3 and to check out the artists and the special one pages of the featured artists please visit www.independentnumberones.com
