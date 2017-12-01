 
News By Tag
* Christmas Music
* Oliver Sean
* Woa entertainment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321

WOA Entertainment Group Releases 3rd Edition Of Their Hit Christmas Compilation Album

Independent No.1's Christmas Special, Vol.3, Featuring 12 of the World's Breakthrough Independent Musicians and Produced by MTV EMA Nominated Vh1 Top 10 Artist & Producer Oliver Sean, Released Worldwide.
 
 
Independent No.1s Christmas Special Vol3
Independent No.1s Christmas Special Vol3
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Christmas Music
Oliver Sean
Woa entertainment

Industry:
Music

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Products

NEW YORK - Dec. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Independent No.1's compilation is a brand well known to introduce breakthrough Independent Artists and Bands to fans and media and is currently in its 8th year of production. W.O.A Entertainment Group, the label behind this successful compilation series, today announced the launch of the 3rd volume of the 'special edition' of the Independent No.1's Compilation, featuring breakthrough Indie artists from around the world, coming together with their versions of christmas hits and originals. This is the 3rd year in a row that the Christmas special is being released worldwide.


This compilation is a collectors edition just like Vol.1 and Vol.2 of the Independent No.1's Christmas Special albums and all the 3 volumes of the Christmas Special Album (2015, 2016 and 2017) are already some of the most sought after holiday albums by restaurants, malls and venues in various countries and artists featured on the album are known to get heavy rotation on radio in various regions during the holidays, including on the WOAFM99 Radio Show (http://www.woafm99.com/) and their partners.

This year the Independent No.1's (http://www.independentnumberones.com), which is compiled by MTV EMA Nominee and Platinum Selling Vh1 Top 10 Artist and Producer Oliver Sean (http://www.oliversean.com/) includes performers such as Silent Stranger from Canada who has also been in the Grammy Nomination ballots this year with his single 'Guitar Beneath the Tree'; Chicago based Americana artist Richard Krueger who is currently touring across the states wcj and launching his brand new album in the New Year; Award winning American traditional pop songstress Christine VanHoy who is well known for her performances with her band Whiskey Pass; Florida based The Rich Collective, which is a collective of exceptional musicians who have their music playing on radio across Europe and Asia; Singer Songwriter and real life Cowboy KC Charlesworth  with his rendition of The Christmas Fairytale and 12 other breakthrough Indie stars including:

• Mike Peacock
• Blue Creative
• Bob Tupper
• Robert Lawlor
• Earnest WIlliams
• Steven McClintock
• Cheryl Hillier

Currently available on iTunes and streaming across spotify, iheartradio, apple music, amazon music and more. Fans can also win free copies of the CD by tuning in to radio stations and visiting malls and record stores and via the WOAFM99 Radio Show, who are giving away several copies to listeners all through December.

To find out more about the Independent No.1's Christmas Special Vol.3 and to check out the artists and the special one pages of the featured artists please visit www.independentnumberones.com

Contact
Irene Sequeira
***@woarecords.com
End
Source:
Email:***@woarecords.com Email Verified
Tags:Christmas Music, Oliver Sean, Woa entertainment
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
W.O.A International PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share