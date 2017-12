WOA Entertainment Group Releases 3rd Edition Of Their Hit Christmas Compilation Album

Independent No.1's Christmas Special, Vol.3, Featuring 12 of the World's Breakthrough Independent Musicians and Produced by MTV EMA Nominated Vh1 Top 10 Artist & Producer Oliver Sean, Released Worldwide.

Independent No.1s Christmas Special Vol3

Irene Sequeira

-- The Independent No.1's compilation is a brand well known to introduce breakthrough Independent Artists and Bands to fans and media and is currently in its 8th year of production. W.O.A Entertainment Group, the label behind this successful compilation series, today announced the launch of the 3rd volume of the 'special edition' of the Independent No.1's Compilation, featuring breakthrough Indie artists from around the world, coming together with their versions of christmas hits and originals. This is the 3rd year in a row that the Christmas special is being released worldwide.This compilation is a collectors edition just like Vol.1 and Vol.2 of the Independent No.1's Christmas Special albums and all the 3 volumes of the Christmas Special Album (2015, 2016 and 2017) are already some of the most sought after holiday albums by restaurants, malls and venues in various countries and artists featured on the album are known to get heavy rotation on radio in various regions during the holidays, including on the WOAFM99 Radio Show ( http://www.woafm99.com/ ) and their partners.This year the Independent No.1's (http://www.independentnumberones.com), which is compiled by MTV EMA Nominee and Platinum Selling Vh1 Top 10 Artist and Producer Oliver Sean ( http://www.oliversean.com/ ) includes performers such as Silent Stranger from Canada who has also been in the Grammy Nomination ballots this year with his single 'Guitar Beneath the Tree'; Chicago based Americana artist Richard Krueger who is currently touring across the states wcj and launching his brand new album in the New Year; Award winning American traditional pop songstress Christine VanHoy who is well known for her performances with her band Whiskey Pass; Florida based The Rich Collective, which is a collective of exceptional musicians who have their music playing on radio across Europe and Asia; Singer Songwriter and real life Cowboy KC Charlesworth with his rendition of The Christmas Fairytale and 12 other breakthrough Indie stars including:• Mike Peacock• Blue Creative• Bob Tupper• Robert Lawlor• Earnest WIlliams• Steven McClintock• Cheryl HillierCurrently available on iTunes and streaming across spotify, iheartradio, apple music, amazon music and more. Fans can also win free copies of the CD by tuning in to radio stations and visiting malls and record stores and via the WOAFM99 Radio Show, who are giving away several copies to listeners all through December.To find out more about the Independent No.1's Christmas Special Vol.3 and to check out the artists and the special one pages of the featured artists please visit www.independentnumberones.com