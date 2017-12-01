News By Tag
Axiomtek Launches Highly Versatile and Scalable 17-inch Fanless Touch Panel PC –The GOT317-502-FR
The high performance GOT317-502-FR has multiple I/O interfaces, scalable CPU options and a swappable hard drive for various application needs.
The GOT317-502-FR has two PCI Express Mini Card slots for expansion- one can be used for an mSATA storage card. Its I/O interfaces include two RS-232/422/485 ports, four USB 3.0 ports, two Gigabit LAN ports (Intel® i219LM and i211AT), one HDMI v1.4, one VGA, one DisplayPort v1.2 (DP++) and one audio (Mic-in/Line-
"The GOT317-502-FR supports LGA1151 socket-type processors for customers who are looking for greater flexibility. It offers two types of power input: 12/19/24V DC power input with a terminal block connector and a 19V 6.32A AC power adapter. This human machine interface panel PC is ideal for factory automation, infotainment, digital signage and other industrial applications,"
The GOT317-502-FR is available for purchase. For more information, please visit http://us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Some Key Features:
• 17" SXGA TFT flat resistive touch and 350 nits brightness
• LGA1151 socket 7th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3, Celeron® or Pentium® processors
• Built-in Intel® H110 chipset
• 2 Gigabit LAN, 4 USB 3.0 and 2 COM ports (RS-232/422/
• WLAN module & antenna (optional)
• 2.5" SATA HDD and mSATA, and dual 260-pin DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM slots with up to 32GB memory
• Supports panel mount and VESA mount (VESA arm/desktop stand/wall mount optional)
• Removable hard drive design with IP65 front bezel and built-in speakers
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one wcj of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.
Contact
Larry Wu
solutions@axiomtek.com
626-581-3232
