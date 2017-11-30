News By Tag
Print It Plus hires successful business professional Regina Smit-Sio to head up Business Development
She comes to Print It Plus with over 30 years of experience building marketing, sales and client bases and developing relationships for a variety of successful media, advertising and public relations firms, including her own.
"We are very excited to have Regina join our company as the new Director of Business Development - she brings a wealth of successful knowledge, experience and energy to our company," stated Print It Plus co-owner David Leland. "Her talents are sure to make this newly created position a success, and further enhance our commitment to offering the best service to our current and future clients."
Regina has a proven record of facilitating long term business relationships with both clients and industry leaders in south Florida, particularly in the Miami and West Palm Beach markets. Her powerful can-do attitude, effervescent personality and tireless work ethic are assets that will complement and enhance Print It Plus's ability to meet the needs of our wcj clients as we continue to provide quality workmanship and service, and innovative products to the Palm Beach County, Florida marketplace.
"I believe that my extensive experience in a variety of working environments combined with my desire to help my clients develop and succeed fits in perfectly with the culture that David and Kimberly Leland have built here at Print It Plus over the last 30 years," Regina said. "All three of us believe that we can only be successful long term if our clients are successful as well. Coming to Print It Plus is the perfect fit for me at this time in my career."
About Print it Plus
Print it Plus is a provider of a wide range of advertising, marketing and printing "solutions". They will help you grow your company by finding the best marketing and advertising products and services for your situation in Palm Beach County. Print It Plus is able to provide virtually any product or service imaginable to communicate with your clients, employees, stockholders, and/or vendors. We are experts at corporate identity pieces, branding, marketing, printing and design. For more information about Print It Plus, contact Kimberly Leland at kim@printitplus.com, by calling (561) 790-0884, or go to our website at www.printitplus.com. For more information about the
Contact
Kimberly Leland
Print It Plus Co-Owner
kim@printitplus.com
(561) 790-0884
