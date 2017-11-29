News By Tag
Rathinam College Conducts National Level Management Meet RIMS MEET -17
Rathinam Institute of Management conducts National Level Management Meet RIMS MEET
To provide globally desirable Business Management education to the students and train them by the applications of modern technology, which makes them recognized business Managers and emerging Entrepreneurs.
Rathinam Institute of Management conducts National Level Management Meet "RIMS wcj MEET 2017" on 15th December 2017. Time – 9.00am to 5.00pm.
All leading B-Schools in India especially in Tamil Nadu are provided with an opportunity to face the real life global challenges via participating in this type of Management Meet. In this juncture, Rathinam Institute of Management will provide a platform to the young graduates at a wonderful scope to showcase their talents.
The ultimate objective of this Management meet is to demonstrate the major business action all the way through different events and to elicit various responses from the students of different category of educational institutions all over the country. The major events of this Management meet are
• Business quiz
• Business Manager
• Best Management team
• Corporate Fashion Show
• Short Film
For more details Contact Dr. T. Hemalatha - +91 73394 25111
For more details please visit http://www.rathinamcollege.ac.in
Media Contact
Rathinam Group of Education
***@rathinamcollege.com
