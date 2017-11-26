News By Tag
Books-A-Million to Host Book Signing for Haunted Northwest Arkansas
Local author Bud Steed will be available to sign copies of book
The mountains and deeply wooded valleys of Northwest Arkansas have a mysterious side to match their pristine beauty. Eureka Springs is home to more than a few hotel guests who have never checked out. The lingering spirits of fallen Civil War soldiers are said to haunt the battlefields of Pea Ridge and Prairie Grove. Many former patients of sadistic doctor Norman Baker are believed to roam the grounds of his former hospital, now the Crescent Hotel. Elkhorn Tavern, a well-known stop on the historic westward thoroughfare, is still plagued by lingering apparitions from its days as a field hospital. Join paranormal investigator and author Bud Steed on a tour of some of the most haunted spots in Northwest Arkansas.
About the Author:
Bud Steed is an author, researcher, paranormal investigator and explorer of strange and lost legends. He has written and published five books: Haunted Natchez Trace, Haunted Mississippi Gulf Coast, Haunted Baton Rouge, Ozarks Ghosts and Hauntings and a book on treasure legends called Lost Treasures of the Ozarks. His books contain a lot of history, and it is his belief that each ghost story, legend or strange occurrence has its roots buried somewhere in historical fact. Bud has been researching the paranormal for over thirty years now and has investigated in both Europe and the United States. He is currently wcj working on several more book projects, as well as filming multiple paranormal investigations of historical sites for a project on haunted history.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Books-
4145 Phoenix Avenue
Fort Smith, AR 72903
When: Saturday, December 16th, 2017; 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? www.arcadiapublishing.com
Haunted Northwest Arkansas
By Bud Steed
Haunted America Series
ISBN: 9781625859563
$19.99 | 128pp. | paperback
