Maryland depression doctor from Freedom Depression among 'elite' treatment providers

Dr. Verdun believes ketamine infusion for depression, bi-polar disorder and PTSD is most effective long term when coupled with psychotherapy. He says, "Ketamine is considered a club-drug in many circles, but the medication, when used under medical supervision, provides a great window for psychotherapy and addressing psychiatric issues. The results following ketamine infusion treatments are amazing. I've watched people go from severe catatonic depression and not eating to walking around, eating, and joking with people while in the hospital. This is truly an amazing experience to watch, visualize, and be a part of."
I had been severely injured during a operational deployment in 2002, while on active duty as an USAF Officer. For years I was misdiagnosed, treated like a drug seeker, and generally provided no options to confront my growing chronic pain, as i had badly damaged my lumbar spine, right hip, and right knee. The usually options like drugs, mini malls invasive procedures and general surgery did little to combat this intractable pain I had. In 2017, i was introduced to Dr. Verdun and Ketamine Infusion Therapy. Before my first infusion I was contemplating medical retirement from my job, was in. 10-level pain regularly, and was truly out of options. After my first infusion, I felt born again, with a 50% overall reduction in pain that I had believed was impossible to gain. My second and third infusions were better with even more pain reduction. I eliminated all of my long acting narcotics, eliminated all of my muscle relaxers, and cut my immediate release painkillers from 180 per month to 30! Dr. Verdun is a wonderful physician and has been incredible flexible, returns phone calls, and is very approachable. Through his treatment plan, I have been able to live again, be a real father wcj and husband, and just enjoy life! Dr. Verdun in many ways in using Ketamine has a saved my life and the future of my family. I will be forever be grateful for his help and understanding!
John Edward Hill
Captain, USAF (Retired)
The doctor is a double board certified anesthesiologist with subspecialty training in Pain Management. He completed his residency in Anesthesiology at the University of Chicago and completed his fellowship in Pain Management at Johns Hopkins University. He has extensive experience in the use of multiple cutting-edge interventional pain management techniques. The 2015 Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Teacher of the Year Award winner also participated in the medical care of Wounded Warrior Pain Care Initiative.
About Freedom Depression Treatment Center LLC
Freedom Depression TC http://depressionfreenow.com provides outpatient treatment to combat depression and is currently accepting new patients. The treatment center is located at 4000 Mitchellville Rd., Ste. B322, Bowie, MD., 20716. The practice serves the Baltimore-Washington D.C. metropolitan-
About Addicted Minds - The Elite Treatment Providers
The first of its kind, Addicted Minds – The Elite Treatment Providers, is an invitation-only member based organization of notable treatment providers for substance abuse and addiction. Addicted Minds ensures that all addiction treatment providers in their network have been thoroughly reviewed and clinician approved. In order to ensure those seeking help from drug and alcohol addiction are provided the best options possible, Addicted Minds – The Elite Treatment Providers members are carefully vetted through their online reviews, client testimonials, clinical programs and discharge planning, as well as professional recommendations.
