Industry News





Our team donated three hundred and ninety pounds of food to those less fortunate this Thanksgiving!

Our team donated three hundred and ninety pounds of food to those less fortunate this Thanksgiving holiday. Special thanks to everyone who participated in helping other families have a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday!
 
 
Thanksgiving Donations

WILMINGTON, Del. - Nov. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Government Marketplace LLC is proud to participate in fundraisers, food drives, and provide donations to help those less fortunate in the community. Yearly we do several different things to help out communities in need, and the holiday Thanksgiving food drive is especially important to our team. Everyone should be able to sit at the table and enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving, no matter what time of the year we are always delighted to give back to the community. wcj There's nothing like seeing smiles on peoples faces, knowing that they have a coat to keep them warm, knowing that they have food to eat, and seeing someone be able to give their child a present for Christmas. The entire team at Government Marketplace LLC urges others to give back to the community.  We thank our entire team for all of your dedication, support, and donations to help those less fortunate.  For more information on Government Marketplace LLC please visit us online at https://www.gov-marketplace.com or email us at info@gov-marketplace.com.

"If you wait until you can do everything for everybody, instead of something for somebody, you'll end up not doing nothing for nobody." ~ Malcom Bane"

Page Updated Last on: Nov 30, 2017
