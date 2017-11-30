News By Tag
Our team donated three hundred and ninety pounds of food to those less fortunate this Thanksgiving!
Our team donated three hundred and ninety pounds of food to those less fortunate this Thanksgiving holiday. Special thanks to everyone who participated in helping other families have a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday!
"If you wait until you can do everything for everybody, instead of something for somebody, you'll end up not doing nothing for nobody." ~ Malcom Bane"
Media Contact
Government Marketplace LLC
Don Smith
***@gov-marketplace.com
302-268-9050
Page Updated Last on: Nov 30, 2017