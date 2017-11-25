News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ECHO Christian Academy Awarded Third Place for Photography in National Yearbook Competition
"I'd like to offer my sincere congratulations to all of the schools that completed yearbooks and submitted entries into the yearbook contest this year," said Entourage's President Elias Jo. "Putting together a great yearbook takes a lot of time and dedication. The award winners represent schools who clearly went above and beyond on their yearbook and deserve recognition for their hard work. I'm personally blown away by the level of achievement this year."
This achievement recognizes ECHO Christian Academy for putting together a notable yearbook at the Middle School level. Their entry was submitted at the end of June 2017 and was officially awarded on November 1st, 2017. The ECHO Christian Academy yearbook was selected from hundreds of schools who had submitted entries from around the country.
Sherry Clemens, yearbook advisor at ECHO Christian Academy, said "We began using Entourage to create our yearbook in 2014, and this year, we are creating our 4th book. As a moderate sized Christian homeschool co-op (41 families, 100 students, K-12), we only have a staff of 1-2 people. We appreciate that Entourage is constantly working to improve EDOnline, and the upgrades each year make designing easier and more fun! Our families and students often comment how they love to look through the book to show other family members and friends who their teachers and classmates are. The seniors like to have the yearbook as something special to remember their time at ECHO. We are grateful that with Entourage we are able to create a beautiful yearbook at an affordable price. wcj Thank you, Entourage, and may God bless you all!"
Started in 2011, this is the 7th year that the annual Entourage National Yearbook Competition has been held in recognition of schools with yearbooks created by students and school volunteers. To participate, schools had to submit their yearbook content into categories for overall yearbook theme, page design, photography, and cover design. This year, over 800 schools entered the competition.
Judging of the contest entries was based on a balanced rating across the dimensions of creativity, originality and journalistic relevance. Schools were judged at separate levels: Elementary, Middle School and High School. 1st through 3rd place winners in each category receive various prizes like cameras, yearbook cover upgrades, and Columbia Scholastic Press Association membership.
See the winning yearbooks by visiting the link below:
http://www.entourageyearbooks.com/
About Entourage Yearbooks:
Founded in 2006, Entourage Yearbooks provides yearbooks to over 4,000 schools across the US and in 18 countries around the world. Entourage's unique collaborative yearbook technologies and industry leading production times has made the company one of the fastest growing in the country, recently recognized by Inc. Magazine as the 17th fastest growing private education company in the US.
For more information about Entourage Yearbooks, visit http://www.entourageyearbooks.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse