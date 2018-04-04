News By Tag
Entourage's Fourth Annual High School Advisor's Conference Is Expanding This Year
"This conference isn't like the other teacher development conferences,"
Many other advisors share Ford's view. Some of them, including Ford, have led workshops at the conference themselves. At each seminar, attendees can collaborate in person with Entourage's designers, as well as with other advisors. This year, Ford said, she is most excited for the chance to network. "I always come back with new ideas from the other advisors. It keeps the program feeling fresh and I love trying out new concepts for the book."
The conference isn't only beneficial to long-standing yearbook advisors, though. "For veterans, it's like a fresh breeze of inspiration,"
When asked about her favorite workshop, Ford smiled. "I like the photography workshops," she admitted.
She's not alone. The photography seminars, led by full-time teacher and part-time professional photographer Jerry Holm, have quickly become a conference staple over the past two years. A veteran advisor himself, Holm has worked with Entourage to produce the Goddard High School yearbook in Roswell, New Mexico, since 2013.
Ford doesn't have too much to learn from the photography classes, however. Like Holm, she's a photographer herself. "I appreciate the perspective we share," she said when asked what draws her to the class. "It's not just photography advice, either. There's always tips on how to help students as well." She added that her own yearbook program has benefited greatly from the strategies she picked up during Holm's workshops.
Other attendee favorites include workshops like "Technology for the New Wave of Yearbooks," "Yearbook Sales Techniques,"
For more information about Entourage's High School Advisors' Conference (http://www.entourageyearbooks.com/
