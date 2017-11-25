News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lee Enterprises Consulting Adds Renewable Chemicals and Valuations Experts to Team
World's Premier Bioeconomy Consulting Group Adds Doug Rivers and Mark Pomykacz
Rivers has undergraduate degrees from Kansas State University and Auburn University, and a Ph.D. in Microbiology with specializations in enzyme and fermentation technology from University of Arkansas. He has 40 years of recognized success developing and commercializing technology for the bioeconomy, with a focus on development and commercialization of renewable fuels and chemicals, food, and feed from both grain and cellulosic feedstocks. Rivers has served in a variety of leadership roles at SAIC, Michigan Biotechnology Institute, Southern Research Institute, ADM, University of Arkansas, Gulf Oil Corporation, and most recently, as Director of Research and Development at ethanol technology provider, ICM, Inc.
Pomykacz is a designated member (MIA) of the Appraisal Institute, an Accredited Senior Appraiser (ASA) with the American Society of Appraisers, and is certified as a general real estate appraiser in more than 10 states. He has been appraising commercial real estate and businesses for over 31 years, specializing during the past 15 years in the appraisal of utilities and infrastructure, including specifically hundreds of refineries, power plants, pipelines, and water systems. Pomykacz's appraisals have been used by governments, owners and investors, nationally and internationally, for acquisition and disposition due diligence, feasibility and financing, accounting, tax (IRS and SALT) and investor reporting (SEC), and legal purposes and litigation. He regularly writes and speaks on valuation topics related to utilities and infrastructure.
"Doug brings a special expertise to Lee Enterprises Consulting in renewable chemicals, enzymes and fermentation technologies, as well as cellulosic feedstocks project," says Wayne Lee, CEO of Lee Enterprises Consulting. "Mark brings the ability to evaluate operational, running plants, which fits nicely with our current machinery and equipment appraisal capabilities"
Rivers says that wcj membership in Lee Enterprises Consulting is an equally attractive proposition for him, noting that the broad spectrum of expertise allows the group to put together interdisciplinary project teams to meet the specific requirements of any project. "It provides me the ability to leverage my services in a much wider range of larger projects, and the ability to collaborate with the best bioeconomy experts."
Pomykacz agrees, noting that the ability to tailor teams of experts to specific projects is as important as Lee Enterprises' ability to provide clients a single point of contact for what are quite often complex, multifaceted projects.
ABOUT LEE ENTERPRISES CONSULTING, INC: Lee Enterprises Consulting is the world's premier bio-economy consulting group, offering services in biodiesel, biofuels, biomass power, renewable chemicals, renewable jet fuels, pyrolysis, hydrolysis, gasification, waste-to-energy, anaerobic digestion, torrefaction, wastewater treatment, steam reformation, biochar, carbonization and biogas. In addition to its team of over 100 consultants, the group maintains strategic alliances with leading alternative and renewable fuels companies worldwide, and maintains ongoing relationships with top alternative fuels law firms, accounting groups, engineers, and fabrication facilities. The group's consultants and strategic partners represent the top talent in the bioeconomy and can handle almost every aspect of a project. The group also owns a full service business brokerage firm specializing in the buying and selling of alternative and renewable fuels plants.
Lee Enterprises Consulting, 9821 Brockington Road, Suite 4, Sherwood, AR 72120. (501) 833-8511. www.lee-enterprises.com.
Contact
Wayne Lee, CEO
***@lee-enterprises.com
501.833.8511
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse