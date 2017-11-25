News By Tag
GET's CEO, Dain Schult, Introduces Additional Weekend Programming Concepts
GET CEO, Dain Schult, stated, "With the help of INFLUENTIA and RADIAOCTIVITY more ideas are flowing for weekend programming that will offered into syndication by its MIRACLE WONDERLAND RADIO COMPANY that will work through GET's American Internet & Radio ("AIR") – the division that will handle all the Terrestrial and Internet Radio programming.
"Well, it's been anything but a quiet week in media and it's not even Friday yet with a number of well-known media icons being fired including Matt Lauer at NBC and Garrison Keillor from Minnesota Public Radio ("MPR") – the creator of "Prairie Home Companion" (PHC) which had been the cornerstone of all of their programming since the 1980's.
"Now MPR is dropping the name of the show that put MPR on the map in the first place and stepping away from any and everything that Keillor was involved including, but not limited to, the shared store of branded items from that show and others than have run on MPR.
"This is very sad and troubling for me. I grew up listening to Garrison Keillor and PHC and several of the ideas for our proposed weekend shows were inspired by PHC. The Dixie Flyer Radio Hour and South of the Border Saturday Night will be paeans to a time gone by now, made more so by the demise of PHC.
"INFLUENTIA and RADIAOCTIVITY have come up with additional ideas that will be weaved into the short form basket of weekend GET programming to include two additional radio throwbacks with the addition of weekly movie review programming that is tentatively set to go as "SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE BIJOU" and THE PUPPET BOY SHOW" which would be a real throwback to the Edgar Bergen/Charlie wcj McCarthy radio shows from the Thirties.
"Think about it – a ventriloquist doing a radio show where you can't tell if his lips are moving or not when the characters speak. Drove people crazy back then but it was entertaining so we're going to give a go too.
"We are in negotiations with someone for the movie review show and we're considering several entertainers for the ventriloquist position with the other show. These shows will also be a part of the GET FUN AND GAMES DEPARTMENT segment.
"GET will be a future operation holding company with acquisitions and public trading. it will be the umbrella for all these operations. Its unique strategy is through its acquisition structure partnering with partnering with radio station owners, wireless company owners and various Internet services company with whom it merges to maintain positive cash flow operations.
"While it was terrible today to hear the news about Garrison Keillor, I'll always have the memory of seeing him perform his PHC show live including the segment about his mythical hometown with his closing line, 'Well, that's the news from Lake Wobegon, where all the women are strong, all the men are good looking, and all the children are above average.'"
For more information about GET's proposed weekend programming additions you can contact Dain Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.
