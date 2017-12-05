News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Elyse Eriksson Speaker at E3-Entrepreneurship Export Exchange in Dallas, Texas
Elyse Eriksson, creator of The Riddle of the Exporter™ Seminars, will share the podium with global trade experts at the E3 Conference in Dallas, Texas
E3-Entrepreneurship Export Exchange is enabling entrepreneurs and small to medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to connect with global markets. wcj E3 events are designed to provide businesses with an intimate, in-depth opportunity to gain the insights needed to navigate global growth, and engage with US and foreign trade officials. Unlike large trade expos, E3 will offer smaller firms the chance to spend more time, get specific answers to their questions, and personally meet the right contacts to pave the way. Previous E3 events have been held in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Boston, Dublin, Ireland and Madrid, Spain.
The conference details are:
Date: December 5, 2017
Location: Statler Hotel, Embassy Room, 1914 Commerce. St., Dallas, TX.
Time: 9:00 am.
For more information visit: https://e3conferences.com or contact Elyse@ExportConnector.com
Contact
Elyse Eriksson
***@exportconnector.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse