IC3 Cubes Announces ICO - Block # 1, Now Live

IC3 Cubes - A Gold-Backed Crypto Token, Representing A Physical Weight in Gold.

-- Canada - IC3 Cubes is pleased to announce that their Exclusive Presale has ended and would like to thank all who participated. With this chapter closed, IC3 Cubes now ushers in the start of its Initial Coin Offering (ICO) – Block # 1.The IC3 Token - a gold backed cryptocurrency, equal to 0.00004 (g) of physical gold. Utilizing blockchain technology, IC3 Tokens are backed by verified and insured physical gold, via actual gold mine properties and audited vault. IC3 Cubes represents a total distribution of 10 Blocks, with each Block representing 336,482oz or 10tons of Gold."The Exclusive Presale allowed us to enter the market, establish initial relationships, and provided significant insight into the demand for a gold-backed token," stated Matthew Guignard, Director of Sales and Public Relations for IC3 Cubes. "We've connected with individuals from all over the world, the feedback has been incredible and we are confident in our approach to establishing a gold-back token that not only represents an investment in gold but will ultimately be able to be traded and exchanged as freely as any fiat or cryptocurrency.Guignard noted that while many traditional investors are interested in cryptocurrency investments, they remain on the outside, unsure of the technology and future of the industry. "The cryptocurrency market continues to demonstrate unprecedented wcj growth and it can be a lot to digest. As time goes on, the underlining technology will continue to prove itself and become a leading sector for capital investment."When asked about the timeline of IC3 Cubes market penetration, Guignard noted that establishing a truly viable gold-backed token should be done with the utmost of due diligence. "So many ICO's rush into the market, looking to get in on the action. Whether it be an asset backed token or a token designed to solve a real-world problem, the eco-system required to support any token needs to be solid. The significance of the vaulted gold supply, allows us to take a long-term approach in establishing IC3, and will ultimately be in the best interests of IC3 Token holders .""As much as we would like to be alongside the top performing currencies and tokens experiencing this growth, the IC3 Token is an investment in gold, created to be something different," Guignard stated. "Blockchain technology is the foundation of the industry designed to exist in continuum, IC3 Tokens are designed to exist right alongside it. IC3 Tokens are priced against the gold market settlement – day of purchase. Gold is the oldest purveyor of value and IC3 Tokens have been created to be exactly that."IC3 Tokens are actively being issued through direct contact and can be purchased by visiting ic3cubes.comContact:email@ic3cubes.comThis is a public press release. This information website does not endorse and is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products or other materials on this page. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company. This information website is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.