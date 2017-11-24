 
Savannah Christian Prep School Upgrades Technology to Offer One-On-One Campus

 
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Nov. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Speros, a Savannah-based technology services company, has installed new campus-wide WiFi capabilities at the Savannah Christian Preparatory School to provide greater technology opportunities for students and enable the school to move closer to its goal of offering a "one-to-one" campus for students.

The upgrade coincided with multiple building and infrastructure improvements at Savannah Christian's main campus on Chatham Parkway in conjunction with the school's decision to close satellite campuses and consolidate all grades in one location.

Over the years, the school had installed a mix of different types of WiFi access points across the campus, none of which were centrally managed and did not support adequate demand for teacher, student and guest access. The new system unites the wireless infrastructure and provides ample room for students to use school-provided devices in classrooms and labs and to bring their own devices.

"Heather Radtke and the Speros team provided a solution that has helped re-position Savannah Christian as a more technologically focused school," said Rick Tindol, the school's director of technology. "We use technology to teach traditional classes as well as courses that focus on technology, such as our CAD curriculum. It also allows us to prepare students for jobs that don't exist yet."

All students, from kindergarten through twelfth grade, use a mix of iPads, PCs and Chromebooks, but middle and upper school students may also bring their own devices to access the new student network. Tindol said about 650 devices access the system daily. Those include personal devices used by teachers and students, teachers' desktop computers and 200 Chromebooks and 100 iPads provided by the school.

"Our goal is to make Savannah Christian a one-to-one campus, meaning every student will have their own device," Tindol wcj said. "We're not there yet, as some classrooms have desktops that students share, but this new system allows us to get there."

The upgrade also allows Tindol and his team to better manage and oversee student internet access, as the new equipment offers separate networks for students, teachers and guests and provides a greater layer of security in protecting school records and student privacy.

"We have a longstanding relationship with Speros, having used their phone systems for at least 20 years," Tindol said. "We've come to rely on them for technological support as well as to provide the solutions we seek in offering 21st century learning skills to our students."

Savannah Christian Preparatory School is an independent, non-denominational PK-12 college prep Christian school, founded in 1951 by the Rev. George and Mrs. Harold Deane Akins. Savannah Christian has nearly 1,300 students on campus, nearly 900 family households and more than 200 employees.

ABOUT SPEROS
Established in 1984, Speros provides technology solutions for businesses, offering telephone systems, IT services, surveillance systems, web design and branding solutions and cloud computing. Speros team members continually stay updated on leading-edge, certified technologies to maximize solutions and ensure businesses succeed in this fast-paced, technology-driven world. For more information, visit http://speros.com, call 912-354-8900 or email info@speros.com.

CONTACT
Heather Radtke
Vice President
Speros
hradtke@speros.com
912.354.8900

MEDIA INQUIRIES
Cecilia Russo
Cecilia Russo Marketing
912-665-0005
info@crussomarketing.com

Marjorie Young
Carriage Trade Public Relations, Inc.
912-844-9990
VisTeam@carriagetradepr.com
Source:Carriage Trade Public Relations
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
