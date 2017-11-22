 
News By Tag
* Publishing
* Book Marketing
* Childrens Books
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


Indie Publisher Announces the Best Self-Published Children's Picture Books of 2017

Some of the best children's picture books are not on the best-seller list. Not even close.
 
 
The First Two Books on The Gittle List 2017
The First Two Books on The Gittle List 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Publishing
* Book Marketing
* Childrens Books

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Houston - Texas - US

Subject:
* Awards

HOUSTON - Nov. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- What's the last children's picture book you read? Was it by a best-selling author? It seems counter-intuitive, but some of the best children's books are very low-ranking on Amazon. That's because they are self-published. The authors who wrote these books are great writers — sometimes great illustrators, too. But, they may not be the best at marketing.

The Gittle List Book Competition, now in its fifth year, aims to find these literary gems and help their authors increase sales. "My contest offers something I've not seen anywhere else; free promotion for entrants," says Aviva Gittle, owner of Gittle Publishing. She is the host and sole judge of the contest that is exclusively for indie children's picture books.


Entrants are promoted in many ways throughout the submission period. "Anything from a tweet to being featured in a video," says Aviva. All of the promotions cross-market the author's book and The Gittle List competition. Aviva says it's a win-win and the true goal of the contest. Indie authors helping other indie authors.

Many entrants received free promotion over the nearly year-long submission period. Now, ten winners are being announced. Aviva reveals one winner a day, starting with #10 and working her way up to the #1 book of the year. Entrants and followers of the contest enjoy the anticipation.

Aviva says there's another important reason for wcj the daily reveal. "I want each winner to get a day to promote their win. Kind of like being queen or king for a day." Each Facebook post announcing a winner receives paid promotion. Everyone is encouraged to share each of the posts. Winners are given more promotion throughout the holiday season.

To see the winners revealed, follow The Gittle List Book Competition Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/TheGittleList/. "Please share — not just like — these Facebook posts and support indie authors. It's a couple of clicks and doesn't cost a cent to do so," says Aviva. Better yet, buy books on The Gittle List for the little ones in your life.

Featured books: Meet Odie earns the #9 spot and Which is mine? the #10 spot on The Gittle List 2017.

Have you self-published a great children's picture book? Follow The Gittle List Book Competition on Facebook to be the first to know about the 2018 submission guidelines. They are due out in January. Learn more about the contest at http://thegittlelist.com/.

Gittle Publishing writes and publishes stories for children in English and Spanish. Learn more about Aviva Gittle and her books at www.GoToGittle.com.

Contact
Aviva Gittle, Owner
Gittle Publishing
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Gittle Publishing
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Publishing, Book Marketing, Childrens Books
Industry:Books
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aviva Gittle Publishing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share