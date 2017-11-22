News By Tag
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Single-Tenant MedExpress Urgent Care in Battle Creek, MI
Hanley Investment Group Executive Vice President Eric Wohl and Associate Austin Blodgettrepresented the buyer, a private investor from Los Angeles, and the seller, a publicly-traded REIT.
Built in 2014 as a pad to a Family Fare Supermarket, the 4,716-square-
According to Wohl, there are no urgent care centers within a three-mile radius of the property and the nearest hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, is located approximately three miles from the property. In addition to Family Fare Supermarket, nearby credit tenants include Aldi, Meijer Supermarket, Planet Fitness, OfficeMax, Dollar Tree, KFC, McDonald's, Long John Silver's, wcj Taco Bell and Wendy's. The Kellogg Company, with more than 2,500 employees, is located just five minutes from the property.
"We procured multiple offers within the first week of marketing the property, and selected an all-cash buyer from California,"
"Single-tenant urgent care centers are a desirable internet-resistant investment,"
About Hanley Investment Group
Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors is a retail investment advisory firm with a $5+ billion transaction track record nationwide, who works closely with individual investors, lending institutions, developers, and institutional property owners in every facet of the transaction to ensure that the highest value is achieved. For more information, visit www.hanleyinvestmentgroup.com.
