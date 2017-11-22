 
Industry News





Live Webinar: How to automate E-Business Suite management

 
 
ebusiness suite webinar suneratech
WOODRIDGE, Ill. - Nov. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Discover how to develop and deliver new levels of business agility and efficiency through automation in E-Business Suite.

Topic:

How to Automate E-Business Suite Management

Speakers:

Walter Montalvo, Director, Customer Success & Support, Suneratech

Join this webinar to discover how to automate Oracle E-Business Suite management and increase efficiency. Key takeaways include:

·         Where to begin and what to automate in E-Business Suite

·         How automation helps various functions of E-business suite management

·         Discover how to deliver the new levels of business agility and efficiency through automation

About Suneratech:

Suneratech is Oracle's trusted Cloud MSP partner that has built wcj numerous automation and business solutions for customers using their automation platforms & solutions, Oracle Cloud platforms, IaaS and PaaS services. Suneratech specializes in Oracle applications and latest technologies.

Click the link below to save your spot:

http://bit.ly/2i9tKxN (https://www.suneratech.com/how-to-automate-e-business-suite-management/)

Contact
Sravanthi T
Marketing & Communications Specialist, Suneratech
***@suneratech.com
End
Source:Suneratech
Email:***@suneratech.com Email Verified
Tags:Oracle, Ebs, Automation
Industry:Business
Location:Woodridge - Illinois - United States
