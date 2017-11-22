News By Tag
Live Webinar: How to automate E-Business Suite management
Topic:
How to Automate E-Business Suite Management
Speakers:
Walter Montalvo, Director, Customer Success & Support, Suneratech
Join this webinar to discover how to automate Oracle E-Business Suite management and increase efficiency. Key takeaways include:
· Where to begin and what to automate in E-Business Suite
· How automation helps various functions of E-business suite management
· Discover how to deliver the new levels of business agility and efficiency through automation
About Suneratech:
Suneratech is Oracle's trusted Cloud MSP partner that has built wcj numerous automation and business solutions for customers using their automation platforms & solutions, Oracle Cloud platforms, IaaS and PaaS services. Suneratech specializes in Oracle applications and latest technologies.
Click the link below to save your spot:
http://bit.ly/
Sravanthi T
Marketing & Communications Specialist, Suneratech
***@suneratech.com
