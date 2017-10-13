 
October 2017
Greenworks Tools Modernizes Its It Infrastructure With Oracle Cloud And Suneratech's CloudDesk

 
 
HYDERABAD, India - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Greenworks Tools, Inc. (GWT), an exclusive brand of Globe Tools Group, headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, has partnered with Sunera Technologies Inc. to modernize their IT infrastructure with Oracle Cloud and Suneratech's Cloud Management Platform ClouDesk.

Operating GWT's Engineering and Designing division centrally from its head office at Mooresville with their SAP ERP running from the AWS Business1 Cloud with more than 20 trading partners being connected through IBM sterling EDI application, GWT faced enormous challenges in maintaining business continuity and scaling up their IT infrastructure to support business growth. Partnership with Suneratech has enabled GWT to modernize their legacy infrastructure from on-premise to Oracle Cloud, and achieve business continuity.

"Keeping a track of all the IT infrastructure for their availability, capacity utilization and monitoring the SLA easily in one single dashboard are the order of the day that most IT Managers/CIOs expect" said Eric Doty, Senior IT Manager for Greenworks Tools. "By streamlining the IT Operations process and automating SLA management, Suneratech's ClouDesk platform helped us to optimize our IT resource utilization across Cloud and On-premise infrastructure."

"A 'Lift & Shift' of IBM Sterling application from Hyper-V to OPC was never easy because of its incompatibility with Oracle Cloud platform and the absence of any straight forward process. Our certified team of Oracle IaaS Implementation specialists made their complex system look simple by successfully migrating Oracle's first ever Hyper-V to OPC," said Sujit Saha, Cloud Practice Head, MSP, Suneratech.

"By selecting Oracle IaaS ahead of AWS EC2, Greenworks Tools lowered their TCO by close to 41% while saving another 30% in Total Cost of IT Operations through Suneratech's comprehensive Cloud Managed Services powered by ClouDesk. Overwhelmingly satisfied with our services, Greenworks Tools declared Sunera Technologies as their global IT Vendor and proposed to partner with us more deeply for supporting their future business," added Sujit.

About Suneratech's ClouDesk

It is a one-stop automated Cloud Manage Services Platform to manage both cloud and on-premises applications, integrations and infrastructures, helping in SLA attainment consistently with faster TAT and at lower cost of operations.

About Suneratech

Sunera Technologies Inc. is a leader in the digital transformation of enterprise companies. As an Oracle Cloud Standard and Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork, Suneratech offers some cutting-edge IT automation and digital solutions to Oracle customers. This includes the supply chain IoT platform wcj eSeal, the intelligent Bot-enabled customer support platform Meltag, the test automation platform Cloudtestr, the DevOps automation platform DOX, and the cloud application management solution CLOQ. Based on its proprietary SWITCH framework, Suneratech enables companies to gradually transition to digital through automation, migration and innovation with its comprehensive suite of services and solutions.

Visit http://www.suneratech.com/ to find more details about Suneratech's Cloud offerings.

About Greenworks Tools, Inc.

Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, Greenworks Tools, Inc. (GWT) is an exclusive brand of the Globe Tools Group, a manufacturer of green tools such as battery-operated Lawnmowers for Lawn and Garden, Pole Saw, Chain Saw etc. Currently, GWT has over 4,000 employees and more than 300 R&D engineers worldwide. The brand's Our Factories output capacity is 650,000 Completed Units per Month.

