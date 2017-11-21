 
Birds Eye Alternative, LLC Announces it's Official Opening in a New & Emerging Market

Aerial photography is on a rapid rise & is now available for a multitude of business purposes as Birds Eye Alternative, LLC brings this new market to the Northwest Chicago Suburbs.
 
ANTIOCH, Ill. - Nov. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Birds Eye Alternative, LLC announced today that it has officially entered the emerging 'drone industry'. The small business is a partnership between a Father & his Son who have developed a close bond after surviving a fight with cancer and a long road to recovery.

  The pair created Birds Eye Alternative, LLC a solutions company providing several businesses with new alternatives and perspectives to old issues and problems. With their unmanned aircraft Birds Eye Alternative, LLC is able to capture videos and photos of structures, work sites, landscapes & more.

  The data they acquire can then be utilized for such needs as building inspections, construction sites, real estate, agriculture, and insurance surveillance. This alternative wcj provides many clients with a new option of a safer & more thorough route of operations.

  "I caught the attention of some workers replacing a roof.." noted a pilot at Birds Eye Alternative, "they were in awe as I showed them how the process works" he said "then they offered me a business card, they were very interested". The worker's site manager went on to describe how easier it would be for inspections; safer and quicker.

  Birds Eye Alternative, LLC is FAA Licensed as well as Insured. Visit them today at https://www.birdseyealternative.com

