Derrell Young Jr. Joins the HSPN Sports Team and the PTRG Academy!
"My mission is to help high school student athletes achieve their goals by graduating high school and going to college and graduating to make a difference in their families lives and also in their communities."
"Welcome to the team, you truly understand our mission because you lived it." says HSPN Sports™ West Regional Director David Hill.
Derrell will be teaching as well as sharing his knowledge and experience with student athletes in the South Florida area. He will be supporting and providing guidance to them as they make their way through our various platforms. His main focus will be educating and empowering them in our online program, (that he mastered himself to earn a full scholarship and graduate) the PTRG Academy.
Growing up in South Florida Derrell graduated from Boyd H Anderson HS in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. Derrell found many successes playing for the Cobras as he and his teammates took their football team all the way to the regional finals. But, his shining moment was when he received a full scholarship to Western wcj Kentucky University.
Young's challenges growing up and achievements earned in high school and college have made him the exceptional young man he is today. He is the first on his mom's side of the family to not only go to college, play on a football scholarship, but also the first to graduate college. Now Derrell plans to use what he has learned and experienced to join our team and make a positive difference in other young peoples lives. He has learned that the ultimate achievement in life is not how much you get, it's how much you give.
Derrell will be our first student athlete that has gone through our programs (the PTRG Academy™ http://www.ptrgacademy.com), graduated high school, received a full scholarship to play football in college and graduate college to come back and team up back where it all started...
Derrell will also be using the Student Athlete Assessment Platform http://www.stealthrating.com to evaluate each student athlete to see where they are (based on college requirements)
We are privileged and honored to welcome Young to our team.
Glenn Stoutt III
***@hspnsports.com
