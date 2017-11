Princess Maria Amor and World Leaders Receive Honorary Doctorate Degrees from IAU in California

HONORIS

Even after the day of the famous annual celebrated American Thanksgiving holiday, there's a plenty more things to be grateful for especially for Founder as she receive her Doctorate of Business Administration Degree from International American University on the night of November 24, 2017. Her Highness Maria Amor is receiving an Honorary Doctorate Degree Award along with 3 other awardees; former Prime Minister of Nepal, former Vice President of Kenya and former President of Ecuador to be awarded by IAU Dean Dr. Richard Gayer and IAU Executive Director Ryan Doan.

Maria Amor, Princess and Foreign Minister of the Royal House of Baloi in Mindanao, Philippines is also known as the Traveling Princess. Her jet-setting lifestyle is done in purpose and in significant style – She is a Royal humanitarian by heart and deed whose life and works are dedicated to the underprivileged, and whose mission is to be in constant reach for other Humanitarians across the globe to unite with in addressing and providing the needs of the less fortunate. Her passion includes charity missions, creating a pool of opportunities, organizing shelters and placements, as well as providing hope for the underprivileged. Her strong advocacy for humanitarianism mothered We Care For Humanity helping a lot of people in need especially in third world countries and underdeveloped nations. One of the biggest and most awaited pilot projects of Princess Maria Amor is the We Care For Humanity Village in Belize, which is anticipated to launch in January 1, 2018 to benefit a lot of people from different countries.

Truly, WCH Founder HRH Princess Maria Amor is well deserving of her Honorary Degree with all her achievements and with all her advocacies. There's a lot to learn from her missions in life that inspires not only one person but also many people from all walks of life. She is a Mother of all Nations and a World Changer – just like the rest of the awardees. And with their Honorary Doctorate Degrees, they can impact the world even more.