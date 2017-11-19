News By Tag
Princess Maria Amor and World Leaders Receive Honorary Doctorate Degrees from IAU in California
Her Highness Maria Amor is receiving an Honorary Doctorate Degree Award along with 3 other awardees; His Excellency Khil Raj Regmi, former Prime Minister of Nepal, His Excellency Dr. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, former Vice President of Kenya and Her Excellency Rosalia Arteaga Serrano, former President of Ecuador to be awarded by IAU Dean Dr. Richard Gayer and IAU Executive Director Ryan Doan.
"This marks another milestone to my life's journey and I couldn't be more grateful to my brother Tony Nguyen and the International American University for giving me this extraordinary blessing!", excitedly said by Amor. "I especially dedicate this honor to my mother who merged with her creator last year. ", the princess continues.
Maria Amor, Princess and Foreign Minister of the Royal House of Baloi (http://www.royalhouseofbaloi.com/
Truly, WCH Founder HRH Princess Maria Amor is well deserving of her Honorary Degree with all her achievements and with all her advocacies. There's a lot to learn from her missions in life that inspires not only one person but also many people from all walks of life. She is a Mother of all Nations and a World Changer – just like the rest of the awardees. And with their Honorary Doctorate Degrees, they can impact the world even more.
