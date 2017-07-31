News By Tag
Five Time Guinness World Book of Records Holder, Billy Karam is 2017 Humanitarian Spors Icon
The 5th G.O.D. Awards announces its HUMANITARIAN SPORTS ICON AWARDOF THE YEAR Honoree in the illustrious personality of Mr. Nabil Karam, President of Municipality of Rabieh.
While the solution is simple, it requires passionate leaders like yourself, Billy Karam to spark such profound change. I have once heard a story about your trials and tribulations during the Lebanese Civil War in which you were kidnapped and everything was taken. However, when back home you made a diorama of a boat found in the garage which was the starting stone on fueling your path and success. We all have an opportunity to help our brothers and sisters in need in so many other ways. From empowering foster children, to improving early childhood education as well as promoting the growth of a vivacious community through sports, arts and humanities you have been fervently pushing forward for the sake of humanity.
Nabil Billy Karam, I have the great pleasure to announce that the 5th Global Officials of Dignity (G.O.D.) Awards Committee have reached a unanimous decision to recognize his excellency with the 2017 HUMANITARIAN SPORTS ICON Award. It is our strong belief that your accomplishments and distinct caliber of talents should be shared with at the United Nations ."
