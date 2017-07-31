 
News By Tag
* Philanthropy
* Awards
* Events
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
654321
July 2017
31

Five Time Guinness World Book of Records Holder, Billy Karam is 2017 Humanitarian Spors Icon

The 5th G.O.D. Awards announces its HUMANITARIAN SPORTS ICON AWARDOF THE YEAR Honoree in the illustrious personality of Mr. Nabil Karam, President of Municipality of Rabieh.
 
 
Slide19
Slide19
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Philanthropy
Awards
Events

Industry:
Event

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Awards

NEW YORK - Aug. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Princess Maria Amor, founder and president of We Care for Humanity and Chairman of the G.O.D. Awards declares:  "Hopelessness, and isolation are byproducts of societal inequality and lack of opportunity. The spirit that we are born with, the force that motivates us all to seek empowerment, is imprisoned and drained in a battle to support oneself and our family because of inequality and exclusions. We must use our voices to trumpet the stifled dreams and aspirations of our family and community, and let it reverb undisturbed by the test of time, once when we begin to help each other.

While the solution is simple, it requires passionate leaders like yourself, Billy Karam to spark such profound change. I have once heard a story about your trials and tribulations during the Lebanese Civil War in which you were kidnapped and everything was taken. However, when back home you made a diorama of a boat found in the garage which was the starting stone on fueling your path and success. We all have an opportunity to help our brothers and sisters in need in so many other ways. From empowering foster children, to improving early childhood education as well as promoting the growth of a vivacious community through sports, arts and humanities you have been fervently pushing forward for the sake of humanity.

Nabil Billy Karam, I have the great pleasure to announce that the 5th Global Officials of Dignity (G.O.D.) Awards Committee have reached a unanimous decision to recognize his excellency with the 2017 HUMANITARIAN SPORTS ICON Award. It is our strong belief that your accomplishments and distinct caliber of talents should be shared with at the United Nations ."

More info: http://www.godawards.com/news/five-time-guinness-world-bo...

Media Contact
WCH Secretariat
8185145756
admin@wecareforhumanity.org
End
Source:
Email:***@wecareforhumanity.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
WE CARE FOR HUMANITY PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share