November 2017
TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Key Issues in Cross-Border Disputes and Global Employment

 
 
NEW YORK - Nov. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- TKG /The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Key Issues in Cross-Border Disputes and Global Employment in the 2017 Landscape LIVE Webcast. This event is scheduled on December 11, 2017 at 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM ET.

Event Synopsis:

The first half of 2017 posed a significant number of developments in the employment landscape, particularly in the global perspective. Topping the list is the rapid growth of the "gig" economy, which now expands across the globe. The implications of gig economy and how countries and jurisdictions will react with its growth is becoming an anticipation to many. In addition, issues relating to wage and hour, HR policies, employment agreements, and employee benefits and compensations have also been continuously circling in the cross-border employment arena.

In this light, multinational companies should be more vigilant when it comes to efficiently managing and monitoring their international workforces.

Our panel of key thought leaders and practitioners will offer a discussion of the fundamentals as well as updates regarding the latest and significant issues in cross-border disputes and the global employment landscape in 2017. This LIVE Webcast aims to help multinational companies, as well as employees, be more abreast of the key-issues and recent developments surrounding this significant topic.

Key issues that will be covered in this course are:

·         Recent Developments in Cross-Border Disputes and Global Employment

· wcj         The Implications of Gig Economy

·         Current Updates in:

o    Wage and Hour

o    Employment Agreements

o    HR Policies

o    Benefits and Compensations

o    International Workforces

·         Policy and Case Law Updates

·         Legislative Updates

·         New Employment Rules

Speaker/Faculty Panel

Ms. Jean Kim

Attorney

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Ms. Ghazaleh Modarresi

Attorney

Berliner Cohen, LLP

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/legal/employme...

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group, LLC brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.

Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry.
