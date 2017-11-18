News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Key Issues in Cross-Border Disputes and Global Employment
Event Synopsis:
The first half of 2017 posed a significant number of developments in the employment landscape, particularly in the global perspective. Topping the list is the rapid growth of the "gig" economy, which now expands across the globe. The implications of gig economy and how countries and jurisdictions will react with its growth is becoming an anticipation to many. In addition, issues relating to wage and hour, HR policies, employment agreements, and employee benefits and compensations have also been continuously circling in the cross-border employment arena.
In this light, multinational companies should be more vigilant when it comes to efficiently managing and monitoring their international workforces.
Our panel of key thought leaders and practitioners will offer a discussion of the fundamentals as well as updates regarding the latest and significant issues in cross-border disputes and the global employment landscape in 2017. This LIVE Webcast aims to help multinational companies, as well as employees, be more abreast of the key-issues and recent developments surrounding this significant topic.
Key issues that will be covered in this course are:
· Recent Developments in Cross-Border Disputes and Global Employment
· wcj The Implications of Gig Economy
· Current Updates in:
o Wage and Hour
o Employment Agreements
o HR Policies
o Benefits and Compensations
o International Workforces
· Policy and Case Law Updates
· Legislative Updates
· New Employment Rules
Speaker/Faculty Panel
Ms. Jean Kim
Attorney
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Ms. Ghazaleh Modarresi
Attorney
Berliner Cohen, LLP
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group, LLC brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.
Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse