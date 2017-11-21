News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
First arktic Biospecimen Storage System in the Southern Hemisphere Installed at Griffith University
AXT has recently installed a TTP Labtech arktic biostorage system at the Mensies Health Institute Queensland at Griffith University. The arktic is a compact, high volume biological specimen storage system with automated sample retrieval.
The arktic is a purpose designed biostorage facility capable of catering for a library of up to 140,000 specimens in a compact package. The modular design allows you to expand your storage capacity growing with your needs.
To ensure their biological integrity is maintained, they are stored at a constant -80°C, and only those specimens specifically requested are ever taken out of the atmospherically controlled environment. The system also provides high-speed automated specimen retrieval, able to deliver a pre-sorted rack of 96 specimens in under 3 minutes.
Menzies Heath Institute Queensland is committed to translating innovative health research into better health outcomes. The arktic has allowed them to consolidate several biospecimen collections and centralise them into the biobank facility of the institute. Currently, they have in excess of 12,000 biospecimens including breast cancer and placental cord samples.
Following the successful centralisation of their various collections, MenziesHIQ are looking to become the central repository in the region. As such the state-of-the-
"Researchers who may not have very large budgets will be afforded the chance of a cost effective research solution, accessing the samples that they want without having to go through onerous wcj procedures,"
Richard Trett, Managing Director at AXT commented, "this is another landmark installation for AXT and TTP Labtech. We are proud of the fact that we can assist Australian researchers by bringing them cutting-edge solutions like the arktic. We look forward to working with them to promote medical research into the future."
AXT is a distributor of high-end scientific equipment serving the academic and industrial markets. The TTP product range forms part of AXT's life science product portfolio. For more information, please visit http://www.axt.com.au.
Contact
Dr. Cameron S Chai
***@axt.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse