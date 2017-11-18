News By Tag
Omni Design featured in the EE Times' 2017 Silicon 60: Startups to Watch
As one of 29 new members this year, Omni Design was cited was cited for its design capabilities for extremely low power analog and mixed-signal circuits and sensors. EE Times noted that the company has been self-funded since raising a small angel round. In addition, Omni's role in providing IP to MegaChips for incorporation into several of their state-of-the-
"We are delighted to be included among this illustrious group of companies," said Kush Gulati, Omni wcj Design Technologies' founder and CEO. "We appreciate the recognition, and we hope that the many new product announcements we anticipate this year will provide further validation of our unique design expertise." Omni Design is located in Milpitas, CA.
The original post from EE Times can be found here (https://www.eetimes.com/
About Omni Design Technologies:
Omni Design Technologies (http://www.omnidesigntech.com) is a developer of high-performance ultra-low power semiconductor embedded IP cores for connected sensors and other applications. Omni's mission is to provide a wide range of disruptive ultra low power high performance embedded circuits that enable highly differentiated semiconductor systems and plug-and-play system-on-chip (SoC) development. Omni is staffed by semiconductor industry veterans, world class technologists from MIT, and experienced entrepreneurs.
Contact
Kush Gulati
***@omnidesigntech.com
