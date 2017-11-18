 
Industry News





November 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

Omni Design featured in the EE Times' 2017 Silicon 60: Startups to Watch

 
 
MILPITAS, Calif. - Nov. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Omni Design Technologies is proud to be included in the 2017 Silicon 60, EE Times' annual list of those young tech companies that the publication believes are at the forefront of a variety of criteria, including technology, markets, financial position, and executive leadership.  The Silicon 60 has been an annual feature of EE Times since 2004.  The 60 companies named to the list this year participate in a broad range of markets and come from every corner of the globe.

As one of 29 new members this year, Omni Design was cited was cited for its design capabilities for extremely low power analog and mixed-signal circuits and sensors.  EE Times noted that the company has been self-funded since raising a small angel round.  In addition, Omni's role in providing IP to MegaChips for incorporation into several of their state-of-the-art communications modules was mentioned.

"We are delighted to be included among this illustrious group of companies," said Kush Gulati, Omni wcj Design Technologies' founder and CEO.  "We appreciate the recognition, and we hope that the many new product announcements we anticipate this year will provide further validation of our unique design expertise."  Omni Design is located in Milpitas, CA.

The original post from EE Times can be found here (https://www.eetimes.com/document.asp?doc_id=1332584).

About Omni Design Technologies:
Omni Design Technologies (http://www.omnidesigntech.com) is a developer of high-performance ultra-low power semiconductor embedded IP cores for connected sensors and other applications.  Omni's mission is to provide a wide range of disruptive ultra low power high performance embedded circuits that enable highly differentiated semiconductor systems and plug-and-play system-on-chip (SoC) development. Omni is staffed by semiconductor industry veterans, world class technologists from MIT, and experienced entrepreneurs.

Contact
Kush Gulati
***@omnidesigntech.com
End
Source:Omni Design Technologies, Inc.
Email:***@omnidesigntech.com Email Verified
