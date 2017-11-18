News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Online Test Centres are open for IBSAT 2017 Slot Booking
With IBSAT 2017 closing date approaching online test centre is now opened for slot booking.
To choose desired test centre and date student first have to login through IBSAT Complete Application (http://admissions.ibsindia.org/
While talking to spokesperson of ICFAI Business School about IBSAT exam, he said, "Prior wcj to filling the online application, please read the eligibility criterion given on the reverse of the voucher and also on the website and gather the information needed to complete the process:"
ICFAI Business School offers MBA/PGPM program which is accepted around the world. They have a rich alumni base of over 43,000. They also offer international placements.
About ICFAI Business School:
ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it has been providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B -School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. In Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses, they provide PGPM program and at Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur they provide MBA programs.
For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/
ICFAI Business School App downloads links:
Android - https://play.google.com/
I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/
Contact Us
IBS Admissions Office
# 65 Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta,
Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana
Contact: 040-23440963
SMS IBSAT2017 to 56363
Toll Free: 1-800-425-55 66 77
(Mon - Fri 9.30 am - 5.30 pm)
E-mail: ibsat@ibsindia.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse