Online Test Centres are open for IBSAT 2017 Slot Booking

With IBSAT 2017 closing date approaching online test centre is now opened for slot booking.
 
 
HYDERABAD, India - Nov. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Online test centre slot booking is now opened. Students who all ready have applied to IBSAT 2017 can book their desired slot. IBSAT 2017 exam will start from 21st December 2017 and ends on 24th December 2017. With so many students applying for IBSAT 2017, it is advisable to book the slot as early as possible to get the desired test centre and date. There are 93 test centres for IBSAT 2017 (http://general.ibsindia.org/landingpage6/index.asp??utm_source=press_release) available at in India. In Mumbai there are 4 test centres and in Delhi there are 3 test centres. There are two test centres in Kolkata and remaining chosen cities got 1 test centres. Those who have not yet applied they have to apply soon to get nearest test centres and date. IBSAT is a computer based test which conducted every year in month of December for admission in all 9 campuses of ICFAI Business School.

To choose desired test centre and date student first have to login through IBSAT Complete Application (http://admissions.ibsindia.org/ibsat2017/application/) and then click on IBSAT Schedule, after that enter they have to enter application number and in password section enter date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format. After login they can choose desired test centre and dates.

While talking to spokesperson of ICFAI Business School about IBSAT exam, he said, "Prior wcj to filling the online application, please read the eligibility criterion given on the reverse of the voucher and also on the website and gather the information needed to complete the process:"

ICFAI Business School offers MBA/PGPM program which is accepted around the world. They have a rich alumni base of over 43,000. They also offer international placements.

About ICFAI Business School:

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it has been providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B -School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. In Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses, they provide PGPM program and at Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur they provide MBA programs.

For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/

ICFAI Business School App downloads links:

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.ibsbusinessschool

I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ibs-business-school/id1156004960?ls=1&mt=8

Contact Us

IBS Admissions Office

# 65 Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta,

Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana

Contact: 040-23440963

SMS IBSAT2017 to 56363

Toll Free: 1-800-425-55 66 77

(Mon - Fri 9.30 am - 5.30 pm)

E-mail: ibsat@ibsindia.org
