November 2017





Intel® Apollo Lake Based Fanless Box PC with 4 COM Ports

Smart connected platform for graphics-intensive applications
 
 
Quanmax QBOX-2090 Fanless Box PC
Quanmax QBOX-2090 Fanless Box PC
 
TAIPEI, Taiwan - Nov. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Quanmax is pleased to introduce QBOX-2090 Series, a collection of fanless rugged embedded box PCs powered by Intel® Apollo Lake SoC processors.

Suitable for Graphics-rich Applications
QBOX-2090 Series is powered by Intel® Apollo Lake processors with Gen9 Intel® HD Graphics 500 Series integrated, delivering great improvement in computing and graphics performance, including:
- Less latency within the connected devices and peripherals due to up to 30% enhancement in CPU as well as Intel® Time Coordinated Computing Technology integrated;
- Smoother video playback due to up to 45% enhancement in GPU performance;
- Sufficient capabilities to support 4K Ultra HD resolution; and
- Enhanced abilities to process simultaneous video streams from edge devices.
Thus it is an ideal smart and connected platform for multimedia and graphics-intensive applications, such as digital security and surveillance, industrial and office automation, retail and medical, and more.

Numerous Serial Connection Ports
In addition to HDMI, DP, GbE LAN and USB ports, QBOX-2090 Series has four prominent serial ports located on the front I/O panel as well as an isolated digital I/O port on the rear panel. Those interfaces enable instant connection with a variety of industrial equipments and devices, making automation control and data collection easier. For example, PLCs, sensors, meters, motors, barcode readers and / or operator displays may be connected to an embedded computing system in automation applications; while a box PC may need to integrate cameras, sensors and / or card readers in surveillance applications.

Fanless & Ruggedized Design
QBOX-2090 Series incorporates passive cooling techniques and seals itself within a compact ruggedized aluminum chassis without ventilation slots design, providing the following features:
- Anti-vibration and anti-shock protection for HDD and sensitive wcj components, especially reducing failures caused by fan;
- Great resistance against heat and cold due to the properties of aluminum alloys: good thermal conductivity and heat dissipation;
- Dramatic reduction of dust that may suck into the chassis to block heat dissipation from the sensitive components; and
- Quiet operation without noise caused by fan.
Combining all the above features, QBOX-2090 Series not only offers a more stable and reliable embedded system for many critical and harsh environment but also enables a pleasant atmosphere for partial noise-sensitive applications.

More information: http://www.quanmax.com/site/intel-apollo-lake-fanless-box-pc-with-4-com-ports-smart-connected-platform-for-graphics-intensive-applications/

