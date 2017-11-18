Intel® Apollo Lake Based Fanless Box PC with 4 COM Ports

Smart connected platform for graphics-intensive applications

-- Quanmax is pleased to introduce QBOX-2090 Series, a collection of fanless rugged embedded box PCs powered by Intel® Apollo Lake SoC processors.QBOX-2090 Series is powered by Intel® Apollo Lake processors with Gen9 Intel® HD Graphics 500 Series integrated, delivering great improvement in computing and graphics performance, including:- Less latency within the connected devices and peripherals due to up to 30% enhancement in CPU as well as Intel® Time Coordinated Computing Technology integrated;- Smoother video playback due to up to 45% enhancement in GPU performance;- Sufficient capabilities to support 4K Ultra HD resolution; and- Enhanced abilities to process simultaneous video streams from edge devices.Thus it is an ideal smart and connected platform for multimedia and graphics-intensive applications, such as digital security and surveillance, industrial and office automation, retail and medical, and more.In addition to HDMI, DP, GbE LAN and USB ports, QBOX-2090 Series has four prominent serial ports located on the front I/O panel as well as an isolated digital I/O port on the rear panel. Those interfaces enable instant connection with a variety of industrial equipments and devices, making automation control and data collection easier. For example, PLCs, sensors, meters, motors, barcode readers and / or operator displays may be connected to an embedded computing system in automation applications;while a box PC may need to integrate cameras, sensors and / or card readers in surveillance applications.QBOX-2090 Series incorporates passive cooling techniques and seals itself within a compact ruggedized aluminum chassis without ventilation slots design, providing the following features:- Anti-vibration and anti-shock protection for HDD and sensitive wcj components, especially reducing failures caused by fan;- Great resistance against heat and cold due to the properties of aluminum alloys: good thermal conductivity and heat dissipation;- Dramatic reduction of dust that may suck into the chassis to block heat dissipation from the sensitive components; and- Quiet operation without noise caused by fan.Combining all the above features, QBOX-2090 Series not only offers a more stable and reliable embedded system for many critical and harsh environment but also enables a pleasant atmosphere for partial noise-sensitive applications.More information: