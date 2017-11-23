Ipsos Business Consulting engaged by TRIO Industrial Electronics Group for its IPO on the HKEX

As Industry Consultant, Ipsos Business Consulting conducted an Independent Review, covering the industry development and competitive landscape of the industrial EMS industry globally and in Hong Kong.

Yuhui CHU

Yuhui CHU

-- Ipsos Business Consulting engaged as Industry Consultant by TRIO Industrial Electronics Group Limited for its listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 1710.HK）on Nov 23, 2017. The group is an OEM of industrial electronic components and products. The OEM products include: (i) electromechanical products; (ii) switch-mode power supplies; and (iii) smart chargers, which are generally applied in various industrial electronic equipment such as (a) renewable energy facilities; (b) telecommunications equipment; (c) commercial freight equipment; (d) medical devices; and (e) security systems.Ipsos Business Consulting's IPO consulting team conducted an Independent Market Review, covering the industry development, trends and competitive landscape of the industrial EMS industry globally and in Hong Kong. During the IPO process, Ipsos Business Consulting collaborated with the Group, IPO sponsor and its legal advisors to complete the contents of the prospectus as well as address all follow-up questions from the HKEX.According to Ipsos Business Consulting's analysis, the global sales value of the industrial EMS industry increased from wcj HK$1,533.6 billion in 2010 to HK$ 2,093.3 billion in 2016, representing a CAGR of 4.9%. During the forecast period, the global sales value of the industrial EMS industry is expected to increase from HK$2,130.4 billion in 2017 to HK$ 2,412.3 billion in 2020, representing a CAGR of 4.2%.IPSOS Business Consulting had over 100 successful IPO and PN21 market due diligence engagements across different sectors including Construction, Manufacturing, Industrial, IT, Education, Finance, Automotive, Retail, Tourism, Transportation and Logistics.We support both companies, investors and other interested parties with our comprehensive industry understanding and investment advisory services.Please follow our WeChat for more information