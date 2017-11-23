News By Tag
Ipsos Business Consulting engaged by TRIO Industrial Electronics Group for its IPO on the HKEX
As Industry Consultant, Ipsos Business Consulting conducted an Independent Review, covering the industry development and competitive landscape of the industrial EMS industry globally and in Hong Kong.
Ipsos Business Consulting's IPO consulting team conducted an Independent Market Review, covering the industry development, trends and competitive landscape of the industrial EMS industry globally and in Hong Kong. During the IPO process, Ipsos Business Consulting collaborated with the Group, IPO sponsor and its legal advisors to complete the contents of the prospectus as well as address all follow-up questions from the HKEX.
According to Ipsos Business Consulting's analysis, the global sales value of the industrial EMS industry increased from wcj HK$1,533.6 billion in 2010 to HK$ 2,093.3 billion in 2016, representing a CAGR of 4.9%. During the forecast period, the global sales value of the industrial EMS industry is expected to increase from HK$2,130.4 billion in 2017 to HK$ 2,412.3 billion in 2020, representing a CAGR of 4.2%.
[About Ipsos Business Consulting]
IPSOS Business Consulting had over 100 successful IPO and PN21 market due diligence engagements across different sectors including Construction, Manufacturing, Industrial, IT, Education, Finance, Automotive, Retail, Tourism, Transportation and Logistics.
We support both companies, investors and other interested parties with our comprehensive industry understanding and investment advisory services.
