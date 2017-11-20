News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
DiSTI Releases GL Studio® 6.1
The industry leading interface development toolkit expands its reach with enhanced workflow, embedded target deployment, and DirectX rendering support
"Our team continues to respond to customer demands for greater workflow process efficiency and simplification of development cycles to keep pace with the challenges of digitalization during the design and manufacturing process. Using GL Studio 6.1 addresses these challenges and enables our customers to reduce time to market and engineering expenses without compromising the performance and reliability they've come to expect from GL Studio," said DiSTI President Joe Swinski.
Key features of GL Studio 6.1 include over 100 new tools, objects, and behaviors to enhance the ability to manage and customize your workflow. Easily add new functionality to your project with online access to package downloads and updates. Use the Package Manager to download new objects and tools including customizable UI controls, drag-and-drop importers, new visual effects, shaders, and animations. Optionally, create your own packages to add objects, toolbars, importers, deployments, and scripts to tailor your workflow.
With new support for DirectX rendering and one-click deployment options for desktop, safety-critical, and embedded systems, you can deploy GL Studio content to any platform and integrate with other tools including Unity, Unreal, and X-Plane.
Built-in optimization tools and high resolution text support for embedded targets give you the ability to increase system performance and create best-in-class UI experiences for cockpit or automotive displays. New visualizations in the State Machine Editor simplify development and debugging by highlighting the currently active states executing in real-time.
GL Studio is found in Jaguar Land Rover automobiles, F-16 fighter jets, Virgin Galactic and NASA Orion spacecraft, and life-saving medical devices. Companies chose GL Studio for its performance, flexibility, and reliability.
Interested parties should stop by the DiSTI Booth #1281 at I/ITSEC 2017 November 27-30 for a product demonstration or at the DiSTI UI Experience Suite at CES in January 9-12 in Las Vegas. If you miss us as these events, visit www.disti.com/
# # #
The DiSTI Corporation is the world's leading provider of 3D virtual training solutions and graphical user interface software.
Our flagship product, GL Studio, delivers advanced high-performance 3D user interfaces to the aerospace, automotive, medical, and training industries. Leading global manufacturers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin choose GL Studio for its' performance, fidelity, and reliability in interface development and deployment. Whether for avionics, instrument clusters, infotainment systems, medical devices, or flight simulators, GL Studio exceeds the developer's interface demands.
DiSTI's user interface technology also expands into 3D virtual maintenance training solutions. DiSTI's VE Studio is the world's leading platform for managing the development of complex 3D virtual environments for use on desktop, mobile, and virtual and mixed reality training applications. VE Studio manages the entire development process including requirements analysis, content development, and automated software builds and regression testing
For more information on The DiSTI Corporation contact Kevin Mikalsen at kmikalsen@disti.com.
Contact
The DiSTI Corporation
4072063390
kmikalsen@disti.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 20, 2017