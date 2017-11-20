News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The GroovaLottos Coffeehouse Soul Sessions Brings Original Soul Music Back to Boston
Grammy nominees The GroovaLottos bring monthly soul music event to a favorite Boston area entertainment venue, addressing the need to re-invigorate and cultivate an original soul music scene in the Boston area.
Boston used to be a scene vibrant with rising local and regional soul, r&b and funk acts; however, original sou music is virtually non-existent in the music venues of the Greater wcj Boston Area, as venues catering to soul and r&b audiences exclusively lean towards cover bands and DJs. Rising New England-based acts often find that they have to play elsewhere, except for showcases and private functions.
The GroovaLottos hope that this series will provide opportunities for other soul artists of the region to reach a Boston area audience, as well as curate a high quality event for those seeking soul, funk and blues that you can't hear on the radio.
Nominated for 4 Grammys for their debut album, "Ask Yo' Mama" the band notes that except for community events, including a sold-out concert last year in support of the Standing Rock Water Protectors and a few shows at the Milky Way, the best way to hear The GroovaLottos in Boston is when a club DJ plays their songs.
Starting January 20, 2018 Coffeehouse Soul Session will be a monthly event at the Dedham eatery.
https://www.youtube.com/
For more information, visit: http://www.thegroovalottos.com
Media Contact
Song Keepers, Ltd
MJ Peters
15085666269
***@daphunkeeprofessor.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 20, 2017