 
News By Tag
* Soul Music
* Coffeehouse Concert
* Grammy Nominated
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dedham
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

The GroovaLottos Coffeehouse Soul Sessions Brings Original Soul Music Back to Boston

Grammy nominees The GroovaLottos bring monthly soul music event to a favorite Boston area entertainment venue, addressing the need to re-invigorate and cultivate an original soul music scene in the Boston area.
 
 
Coffeehouse Soul Sessions
Coffeehouse Soul Sessions
DEDHAM, Mass. - Nov. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Coffeehouse Soul Sessions is a soon to be monthly event at the Dedham Square Coffeehouse, bringing soul, funk and blues to the area by Grammy nominated band The GroovaLottos. Saturday, November 25, 2017 will be the premiere of the series. The Dedham Square Coffeehouses is located at 565 High Street in Dedham, MA and the show begins at 8PM. For more information call  (781) 326-5674

Boston used to be a scene vibrant with rising local and regional soul, r&b and funk acts; however, original sou music is virtually non-existent in the music venues of the Greater wcj Boston Area, as venues catering to soul and r&b audiences exclusively lean towards cover bands and DJs. Rising New England-based acts often find that they have to play elsewhere, except for showcases and private functions.

The GroovaLottos hope that this series will provide opportunities for other soul artists of the region to reach a Boston area audience, as well as curate a high quality event for those seeking soul, funk and blues that you can't hear on the radio.

Nominated for 4 Grammys for their debut album, "Ask Yo' Mama" the band notes that except for community events, including a sold-out concert last year in support of the Standing Rock Water Protectors and a few shows at the Milky Way, the best way to hear The GroovaLottos in Boston is when a club DJ plays their songs.

Starting January 20, 2018 Coffeehouse Soul Session will be a monthly event at the Dedham eatery.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmQMDf0Ua8M



For more information, visit: http://www.thegroovalottos.com

Media Contact
Song Keepers, Ltd
MJ Peters
15085666269
***@daphunkeeprofessor.com
End
Source:Song Keepers, LTD
Email:***@daphunkeeprofessor.com Email Verified
Tags:Soul Music, Coffeehouse Concert, Grammy Nominated
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Dedham - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 20, 2017
The GroovaLottos PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share