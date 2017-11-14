News By Tag
Znewtech Clock - A New Cool Gadget for Amazon Echo Dot Owners
Amazon Echo Dot's best companion device and accessory that allows customers to see the time at a glance at any time
Highlights:
-Perfect-Fit wcj Stand to Hold Echo Dot
-Easy to Set up or Use
-Auto-Adjust Daylight Saving Time (DST)
-Brightness Adjustment
-12-Hour or 24-Hour Time Format
-Battery Backup
About Znewtech
Znewtech was founded in Irvine, California in 2016 with the passion of new technology and making it accessible to the world. Our mission is to combine great technology, expertise, and creativity to solve real-world problems and provide innovative products and services to our customers.
To find more information about Znewtech, please visit company website below: http://www.znewtech.com
