 
News By Tag
* Znewtech
* Echo Dot
* Clock
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

Znewtech Clock - A New Cool Gadget for Amazon Echo Dot Owners

Amazon Echo Dot's best companion device and accessory that allows customers to see the time at a glance at any time
 
 
Znewtech Clock For Amazon Echo Dot
Znewtech Clock For Amazon Echo Dot
LOS ANGELES - Nov. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Znewtech has released a new LED clock on Amazon. This elegant clock is custom-designed to work with Amazon Echo Dot 2nd Generation. It holds Echo Dot perfectly and allows customers to see the time at a glance at any time, especially when talking to Alexa just isn't possible or convenient. The clock's high-precise time chip is capable of keeping time to within a few seconds a month. The clock comes in two colors, black or white, and is available for order on Amazon now. With a beautiful blend of sleek style and easy-to-use functionality, this clock is the best companion device for Echo Dot. And it makes a perfect gift for yourself or someone special.

Highlights:

-Perfect-Fit wcj Stand to Hold Echo Dot
-Easy to Set up or Use
-Auto-Adjust Daylight Saving Time (DST)
-Brightness Adjustment
-12-Hour or 24-Hour Time Format
-Battery Backup

About Znewtech

Znewtech was founded in Irvine, California in 2016 with the passion of new technology and making it accessible to the world. Our mission is to combine great technology, expertise, and creativity to solve real-world problems and provide innovative products and services to our customers.

To find more information about Znewtech, please visit company website below: http://www.znewtech.com

Contact
Znewtech
***@znewtech.com
End
Source:
Email:***@znewtech.com Email Verified
Tags:Znewtech, Echo Dot, Clock
Industry:Electronics
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share