Industry News





November 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


Work-Related Asthma and Exposure to Cleaning Products and Disinfectants Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
PHOENIX - Nov. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video.  Their newest production discusses work-related asthma (occupational asthma) and exposures to cleaning products and disinfectants.

"The Work-Related Asthma Prevention Program run by the Occupational Health Branch of the California Department of Public Health reports that it found that nearly 10% of all work-related asthma cases are caused by exposure to cleaning products," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network. "The agency reports that about one in five people with work-related asthma used cleaning products directly, while the other 80% of workers attributed their asthma symptoms to cleaning products used nearby."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark and Zimmetry Environmental to name just a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/ZamXf_bGwqY



To examine more than 525 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,439,000 times or to join more than 3,215 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To wcj learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

