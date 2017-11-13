News By Tag
2018 Installment of the Festival of The Flutes Fund Raising Gala Announced
We are having a Caribbean Island Party at The Parkland Golf & Country Club in Parkland, FL to raise money and awareness for Gateway Community Outreach. This will be the 14th year of the Festival of the Flutes fine food and beverage charity gala.
We have great appreciation for all of the purveyors of fine food and beverages who donate their services in support of the event – they are the real stars of the party. To burn off some of the calories from all of the great cuisine we will keep the party rockin with an Island soundtrack and keep everyone skanking to the good vibes. We will have more specifics on the party activities and entertainment as we get closer to the event.
The Festival of the Flutes (as in wine glasses) is going into its 14th year as an annual charity fundraising event. Each year FOF has a different theme. Last year it was "The Wild Wild West" and this year it will be "A Night of ONE LOVE and Giving" with a Caribbean Island Party theme. Be a Parrot Head or a Pirate or a tourist out for an Island Holiday. There is a lot of color and variety in the islands and we want you to get in the spirit of our southern neighbors. Come in irie spirits and some great attire - you may even win yourself something special to remember the night by. No matter what, besides a great night you will be making life better for thousand of local families who have run into a difficult wcj time. Become a sponsor of the event, donate some items for the raffles and silent auction, or just buy tickets for yourself and friends – everything you do is tax deductible – Festival of the Flutes is a 501c3 company.
The 2018 "Night of ONE LOVE and Giving" presented by The Festival of the Flutes is a signature event led by committed individuals, local businesses and volunteers which supports and enhances charities that make an impact in our local community. You or your company will be helping thousands of families needing temporary assistance through feeding their family, paying the rent or an electric bill, whatever it takes to get them through a tough time and put them on the path to taking back control of their lives. With Gateway, it's about "a hand up not a hand out". Publix Super Markets Charities has already provided a $14,000 grant to Gateway in association with the 2018 Festival of the Flutes event. Your contribution through ticket purchases, sponsorships or participation in our raffles and silent auction will be the source of hope and love for families going through a hard time.
HOW GATEWAY HELPS, HOW YOU CAN HELP
Carol Ray (CEO and President) founded Gateway Community Outreach in April 1995, over 22 years ago, and continues to focus their efforts on addressing the needs of the hungry and homelessness in the community. The Gateway mission is to safeguard and protect our most vulnerable community members by providing food, housing assistance, referrals and intensive case management to those in need of emergency aid. Their goal is to feed the hungry, prevent homelessness and help clients reach self-sufficiency. They assist over 30,500 people each year with a staff of 4 and nearly 300 volunteers. Gateway's success is supported by the utilization of a case management system, consisting of a 90-day plan to connect clients with services and referrals (i.e.) food, bus passes, baby needs, gift cards for clothing, rent/mortgage and water bill assistance. The intent of the Festival of the Flutes will be to raise funds and awareness for this vital community service organization.
For additional information, please send questions and inquiries to FestivaloftheFlutes2018@
