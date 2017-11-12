News By Tag
Ascensus Addresses Third-Party Administrators' Need for More Efficient Way to Run Their Businesses
Refreshed Digital Dashboard Makes Plan Management Easier for TPAs
Ascensus, which currently partners with more than 1,000 TPAs across approximately 6,500 plans on its recordkeeping platform, surveyed TPAs to understand their needs and how they want to use online resources. Responses indicated that there were several areas of interest that TPAs prefer to find quickly, all of which have been enhanced within the updated dashboard's navigation toolbar for ease of access. Ascensus also focused on increasing satisfaction by making it simpler for TPAs to view their book of business with the firm in one location.
"The refreshed TPA dashboard—along with the plan and employee websites that were updated earlier in the year—is simple by design in order to provide user experiences that make plan management and saving for the future as straightforward as possible," says Shannon Kelly, Ascensus' president of retirement. "I'd like to thank Mutual of Omaha and Vanguard for their assistance with this project; by addressing TPAs' stated needs for more operational efficiency, we hope wcj to free up their time so that they can put more focus on activities that can help them to grow their businesses, such as cross-selling additional services to clients."
"TPAs play a vital role in the management of their clients' retirement plans, and we want to make certain that they have the tools that they need to provide the best level of service possible," states Steve Schweitzer, Ascensus' senior vice president of marketing, product, and digital. "The enhancements to the TPA dashboard reaffirm Ascensus' commitment to TPAs and the important work that they do to help their clients save for the future."
About Ascensus
Ascensus helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future—retirement, college, and healthcare—through technology-enabled solutions. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of asset managers, banks, credit unions, state governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports approximately 50,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts. As of June 30, 2017, Ascensus had over $151 billion in total assets under administration. For more information about Ascensus, visit ascensus.com (http://www.ascensus.com/
View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/
Contact
James McGinley
Director, Marketing & Communications
***@ascensus.com
