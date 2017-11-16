 
Sukhi Wahiwala shares his Multimillionaire Daily Focus Time strategy at the Business Show

Sukhi Wahiwala, an Award-winning Business Leader and author of the SynaGus method is speaking at three key events this November.
 
 
CHISWICK, England - Nov. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Sukhi Wahiwala, an Award-winning Business Leader and author of the SynaGus method is speaking at three key events this November.

The first will be at the UK Business Show in Olympia, London, followed by appearing on the judging panel for two award ceremonies. He will first be at the prestigious UK Business Awards on the 22nd November and two days later at the Nachural Entrepreneurship Awards.

At the Business Show he will be delivering a keynote speech on Friday 17thwhere he will be inputting his wisdom and experience, sharing with start-up companies and others about his SynaGus methodology and the 7-step daily focus time management process.

Sukhi has used this process to eliminate wasted days and time in the aftermath of his life-threatening, and ultimately, life-changing incident.

In addition to delivering advice for start-up companies at the Business Show, Sukhi has delivered his daily focus time management strategy in a Ted talk at Aston University as well wcj as running monthly educational workshops in London and Peterborough.

Today Sukhi is a multimillionaire, an international speaker and recent Forbes 30 under 30 judge. He has regularly appeared on British televisions and radio, as well as international keynote stages and is supported by the British Chamber of Commerce in delivering educational focused workshops in Bratislava every month. He is a proud, humble and successful British Sikh, also co-founder of sikhentrepreneur.com and sikhrolemodel.com.

Sukhi has been described by Xeniya Yun, the CEO of Petrolux LTD, as someone who injects "clarity and self-belief" in an individual.

Notes to Editors

• Sukhi Wahiwala is an award winning business leader www.sukhiwahiwala.com  who is the founder of 'The Business Boardroom Program' www.business-boardroom.com and author of' The SynaGus Method' as well as an investor and mentor.
• A successful British born Sikh, Sukhi openly shares his business and spiritual knowledge on stages globally including Ted stages https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3W7GNMXhMDo


• He is recognised as a Global Sikh role model http://sikhrolemodel.com/listing/sukhi-wahiwala/ as well as a chairman and co founder of www.sikhentrepreneur.com

Source:The Business BoardRoom Ltd
Email:***@focusdpr.com
Page Updated Last on: Nov 16, 2017
