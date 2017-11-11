Presenting the finalists for Security 101's 6th Annual Gift of Security!

Contact

-- Voting for thea national corporate giving initiative providing $10,000 worth of integrated security services from Security 101, and equipment from its associated partner, Axis Communications (https://www.axis.com/us/en/) - has officially begun."This year some 13 offices will participate in the event, and together we will donate $200,000 in product and services," said the event's spokesperson.http://www.forkidsva.org/ForKids is one of the largest providers for homeless families in Virginia, touching over 47,500 lives annually through its holistic housing programs and extended services for families. With a mission of breaking the cycle of homelessness and poverty for families and children, ForKids is more than a safety net. Our full spectrum service model simultaneously identifies the compound root causes of each family's homelessness and improves mental health, education, employment and personal obstacles with supportive services culminating in self-reliant families with permanent housing.Serving Hampton Roads to Change the World, First Norfolk is a multi-generational church helping people far from God find new life in Christ. Each week we come together at least once with other believers around the cross. We go to our homes where we minister to and within our families, but also to our neighbors. As we build relationships with our neighbors, our conversations change from small talk to spiritual matters. As we go out into the community, we find ourselves at work, school or play along life's normal pathways. We go out of our normal pathways to build bridges to people we don't normally come across in our day-to-day lives.The Hampton Roads Soccer Complex is located in the beautiful city of Virginia Beach with easy access to restaurants, attractions, hotels and the oceanfront. Our facility has 2 light turf fields and 22 Bermuda grass fields. We host tournaments, league matches, practices, camps and clinics for athletes of all ages. We are privately operated by the Hampton Roads Soccer Council, a 501c3 non-profit organization. In addition, the Hampton Roads Soccer Council is proud to host the North American Sand Soccer Championships that are held every June at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.Voting to select this year's winner will be made available from November 16th — December 8th, 2017 and can be done here: http://www.security101.com/hamptonroads/gift-of-securityAccording wcj to a spokesperson, many local Security 101 offices throughout the U.S. will be participating and engaging in the event and will be responsible for empaneling judges from the community to help review nominations and identify the three qualified non-profit organizations. The nominees will then advance to the online voting process, which will eventually determine the grand prize winner.Following the November 16-Dec 8th voting period, the winning organizations at each participating office will be announced in December.The "is a corporate giving program designed to help non-profits protect their organization and reduce crime in their local community.Among the former non-profit winners of the prestigious "Gift of Security", some of the previous winners include:· Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton· Boys & Girls Club San Diego· Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida.provides system design, deployment, and service of electronic security systems. We install and service video surveillance, access control, visitor management, intrusion detection and enterprise systems. Custom installations examples: video and access control analytics, facial recognition and gunshot detection. We represent the premier manufacturers of these systems and specialize in the integration of products to create a user-friendly management system for the security manager onsite, or enterprise-wide.Axis was the first company in the world to launch a network camera in 1996, initiating the shift from analog to digital technology, and we've been innovators in video surveillance ever since, increasing the security of millions of people worldwide and helping to meet the growing need for a smarter, safer world. The majority of Axis' sales are generated by the video product area; network cameras, video encoders, accessories and application software.