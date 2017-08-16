Matthew Netardus Named (SSN) "20 Under 40" Class of 2016 Integrator!

Contact

-- Head of systems design for Security 101, an enterprising Norfolk, Va. commercial installation company, specializing in video surveillance, access control, and systems integration "on an enterprise level", Matthew Netardus was honoured among Security Systems News'(SSN)"20 under 40" Class of 2016 integrator winners in 2016.SSN is a monthly business newspaper that reaches 25,100 security installers, product distributors, central stations, engineers and architects. Its "20 under 40" award is designed to recognize young professionals who are making their mark on the industry, standing out in both their companies and the industry.Matthew, who has seen many angles of the security industry, including from the construction, end user and integrator perspectives, said he was honoured to be named among the nation's brightest integrators."Words cannot adequately express how elated I was to be selected among the SSN "20 under 40" Class of 2016 integrator winners in 2016," said Matthew, who is not only head of systems design, but is also the co-owner of the Hampton Roads branch.Matthew's colleagues also see him as an exceptional colleague, one who deserves recognition for his work in the security industry.Security 101, provides system design, deployment, and service of electronic security systems, represents premier manufacturers of these systems, and specialize in the integration of products to create a user-friendly management system for the security manager onsite, or enterprise-wide. It installs and services video surveillance, access control, visitor management, intrusion detection and enterprise systems. Custom installations examples: video and access control analytics, facial recognition and gunshot detection.Matthew, who likes how much technology changes in the industry, also sees his industry recognition as "a validation of the work we are doing here at Security 101 in providing system design, deployment, and service of electronic security systems to our clients."While an enormous part of his job is to keep abreast of modern technology, Matthew, who has a special interest in cloud technologies, is also responsible for vetting of all new products that his company brings in.Security 101 focuses on helping clients protect their people, property andprofits. Their unique business model affords national coverage with thebenefit of local ownership. With a goal of 101 locations throughout thecountry, we pride ourselves on fanatical customer service, first in classproducts and expertise in the security industry. Specialties include: IntegratedSecurity Systems, Access Control, IP Video Systems, CCTV, Intercoms, AlarmSystems, PoE Lighting, Mass Notification, A/V, Soundmasking, and EnterpriseSolutions.