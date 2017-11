TMT Finance World Congress 2017

-- Senior executives from FTI Consulting, Liberty Global, WindTre, Providence Equity, Warburg Pincus and other premier companies will assess digital transformation and M&A strategies on two key panels atin London on November 29.annually brings together key leaders from telecom, media and technology companies with key players from investment banking, private equity and advisory businesses to assess the most important strategic developments and market opportunities.Digital transformation and TMT M&A strategies have been selected as key plenary panel topics at this year's event which features over 300 delegates from 25 countries, including 50 CEOs and 40 sessions.Paul Henninger, Senior Managing Director,will feature on the Digital Transformation Leaders Panel alongside Yogesh Malik, Group CTO; Michiel van Eldik, Chief Digital & Consumer Officer,; and Eric Chan, Partner,. The panel will address:How are digital transformation strategies developing?What is the impact on business models and growth targets?Which technology has the most impact?Where are the opportunities for investment, M&A and partnerships?Adam Bradley, Senior Managing Director,will feature on the TMT M&A Panel with Andrea Salvato, Chief Development Officer,; Karim Tabet, Managing Director,Flavio Porciani, Principal, TMT Group,; Alex Evans, Co-Head TMT, EMEA,Iain Fenn, Partner,This panel will address:How are mergers and acquisitions changing the market in Europe and Globally?Who is leading investment and how is the market changing?What are the next key deals and drivers in Telecom, Media and Tech?What wcj is the latest on financing, regulation and valuations?"Digital transformation and M&A strategies are critical to the convergence and consolidation of the TMT sector globally and have been changing significantly, which have had a big impact on tmt corporate growth rates," said Dominic Lowndes, Managing Director, TMT Finance. "We are really excited to have such outstanding leaders from industry, investment and advisory on both sessions and look forward to hearing how new strategies will impact sector growth."TMT Finance World Congress 2017 ( http://www.tmtfinance.com/ world/ ) takes place in London at the Grange St Paul's and also features the Media Leaders Summit ( http://www.tmtfinance.com/ media ), TMT M&A Awards 2017 (http://www.tmtfinance.com/awards/) and the AI Executive Workshop.For more information, go to www.tmtfinance.com/world