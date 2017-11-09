News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Black Friday at The LOOP Will Greet First 300 Shoppers with Totes Filled with Extra Savings
The LOOP provides a fun one stop shopping experience for the whole family and incredible door buster deals on some of the season's most wanted Christmas gifts.
Today, The LOOP revealed exciting plans for Black Friday, including the lowest prices ever on some of the hottest gifts and must-have products from favorite and iconic brands for the upcoming holidays.
It all kicks off very early, 6 a.m., Friday, Nov. 24 with Crossman & Company, the LOOP's management team on hand with a free shopping bag full of coupons, giveaways and special door buster deals.
The LOOP will make Black Friday deals even sweeter for the first 300 shoppers who visit the Early Shopper's Tent being manned by Crossman & Company "elves" in front of the Regal Cinemas. One lucky shopper will win a $500 gift card hidden in one of the totes and over 20 shoppers will win up to $75 in gift cards from The LOOP's retailers!
Beyond the day's big shopping event, these pre-sunrise guests at The LOOP will find incredible value and savings. The tent is the gateway to amazing prices and deals at every store in every department, as well as Black Friday sales.
"We know that taking full advantage of Black Friday deals at The LOOP is an annual tradition for many in Central Florida," said Crossman & Company President John Crossman. "This year's Early Shoppers Tent is an wcj added incentive for savvy shoppers."
Great dining, entertainment and shopping at The LOOP includes Toys "R" Us, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's, Michael's, Old Navy, Petco, Polka Dotz, Pier 1, Regal Theaters, Ross Dress for Less, Chick- Fil-a, and Little Greek Fresh Grill.
"The LOOP aims to provide a fun one stop shopping experience for the whole family and incredible door buster deals on some of the season's most wanted Christmas gifts for everyone on your shopping list" Crossman added.
Store hours vary by retailer be sure to look for each retailers holiday hours. For directions and more information visit www.experiencetheloop.com. Follow The Loop Shopping Center at Facebook.com/
Contact
Mike Bonts PR
***@bontspr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse