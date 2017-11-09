 
News By Tag
* Black Friday
* The Loop
* Crossman Company
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shopping
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kissimmee
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Black Friday at The LOOP Will Greet First 300 Shoppers with Totes Filled with Extra Savings

The LOOP provides a fun one stop shopping experience for the whole family and incredible door buster deals on some of the season's most wanted Christmas gifts.
 
 
The LOOP in KIssimmee
The LOOP in KIssimmee
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Black Friday
* The Loop
* Crossman Company

Industry:
* Shopping

Location:
* Kissimmee - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Nov. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Let the countdown begin: Black Friday 2017 is on its way! Get ready for the best Black Friday deals at The LOOP in Kissimmee.

Today, The LOOP revealed exciting plans for Black Friday, including the lowest prices ever on some of the hottest gifts and must-have products from favorite and iconic brands for the upcoming holidays.

It all kicks off very early, 6 a.m., Friday, Nov. 24 with Crossman & Company, the LOOP's management team on hand with a free shopping bag full of coupons, giveaways and special door buster deals.

The LOOP will make Black Friday deals even sweeter for the first 300 shoppers who visit the Early Shopper's Tent being manned by Crossman & Company "elves" in front of the Regal Cinemas. One lucky shopper will win a $500 gift card hidden in one of the totes and over 20 shoppers will win up to $75 in gift cards from The LOOP's retailers!

Beyond the day's big shopping event, these pre-sunrise guests at The LOOP will find incredible value and savings. The tent is the gateway to amazing prices and deals at every store in every department, as well as Black Friday sales.

"We know that taking full advantage of Black Friday deals at The LOOP is an annual tradition for many in Central Florida," said Crossman & Company President John Crossman. "This year's Early Shoppers Tent is an wcj added incentive for savvy shoppers."

Great dining, entertainment and shopping at The LOOP includes Toys "R" Us, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's, Michael's, Old Navy, Petco, Polka Dotz, Pier 1, Regal Theaters, Ross Dress for Less, Chick- Fil-a, and Little Greek Fresh Grill.

"The LOOP aims to provide a fun one stop shopping experience for the whole family and incredible door buster deals on some of the season's most wanted Christmas gifts for everyone on your shopping list" Crossman added.

Store hours vary by retailer be sure to look for each retailers holiday hours. For directions and more information visit www.experiencetheloop.com. Follow The Loop Shopping Center at Facebook.com/experiencetheloop.

Contact
Mike Bonts PR
***@bontspr.com
End
Source:Crossman & Company
Email:***@bontspr.com Email Verified
Tags:Black Friday, The Loop, Crossman Company
Industry:Shopping
Location:Kissimmee - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mike BontsPR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share