HSC Applauds Secretary Zinke On Creation of the International Wildlife Conservation Council

 
 
HOUSTON - Nov. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Houston Safari Club (HSC) has expressed their support for the initiative of U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke to create an International Wildlife Conservation Council.

In alignment with Secretary Zinke, Houston Safari Club recognizes the importance of international hunting as a conservation tool and a vital contributor to the local economies of foreign destinations. The focus of the council will be international hunting, wildlife and habitat conservation, anti-poaching and the illegal trade and trafficking of wildlife.

"The North American Model of Wildlife Conservation is a proven success story in the rebound of wildlife native to our continent as well as exotics translocated from abroad," states HSC Executive Director Joe Betar. "This proven model and it successes will hopefully gain a dedicated focus through this council, and be replicated in international ranges where native species struggle. In addition, the directive of the council to address illegal wildlife trafficking and poaching demonstrates a desire by the U.S. government and U.S. hunters to address this ever-growing threat and assist our foreign conservation partners in this effort. "

The full press release from the U.S. Department of the Interior may be viewed here: https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/secretary-zinke-announces-creation-international-wildlife-conservation-council

About wcj Houston Safari Club

Houston Safari Club (HSC) is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve the sport of hunting through education, conservation, and the protection of hunters' rights. In addition, HSC proudly provides one of the largest scholarship programs of its kind, through its 501(c)(3) charitable arm, the American Conservation and Education Society (ACES). HSC and ACES are independent organizations and are not chapters of or affiliated with any other organization. Visit our website at houstonsafariclub.org (http://www.houstonsafariclub.org/), or call 713.623.8844 for more information.

Contact
Carla Nielsen
***@houstonsafariclub.org
