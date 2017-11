OUR HOUSE Grief Support Center Hosts 9th Annual Comedy Fundraiser

End

--OUR HOUSE Grief Support Center's Associate Board hosts the 9annualfundraiser on November 17at The Palace Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. Melissa Rivers, OUR HOUSE ambassador, will take the stage to dedicate a night of laughter to her mother. Since the death of her mother, comedy legend Joan Rivers, Melissa continues to make sure laughter is a part of her every day. "I am honored to be a part of an organization like OUR HOUSE, which provides a place for people to cry and laugh and remember their loved ones."This year, thewill feature comics Vargus Mason, Esther Povitsky, aka "Little Esther," and Adam Ray, all introduced by MC JC Cocoli for a night full of laughs and finding hope through grief. Inspiration for the evening's theme came from an Associate Board member who felt she might never laugh again following the death of her father. Through support from OUR HOUSE, she was able to navigate through her grief, find joy, and laugh again.OUR HOUSE Grief Support Center's Associate Board is comprised of young professionals serving as ambassadors to the community. The Associate Board works relentlessly to spread the word about the agency's services and volunteer opportunities, in addition to raising funds.: Friday, November 17The Palace Theater DTLA6:30pm: Doors Open8:00pm: MC JC Cocoli Kicks Off the Night8:20pm: Comedian Vargus Mason8:35pm: Comedian Little Esther8:50pm: OUR HOUSE presentation & appeal: OUR HOUSE Grief Support Center testimonials–Amanda, Isaiah, and Melissa Rivers.9:30pm: Comedian Adam Ray10:30pm: Event endsOUR HOUSE Grief Support Center is one of the nation's most respected organizations wcj for grief support and education. For over 24 years, OUR HOUSE has helped thousands of grieving children, teens, and adults as they embark on their journeys to hope and healing after the death of someone close. Support groups specific to age and relationship take place in the safe, warm, and nurturing environment of their centers. OUR HOUSE is a leading provider of grief education, offering workshops, seminars, and in-service training to mental health and medical professionals, clergy, educators, and other members of the community who interact with bereaved families. The OUR HOUSE grief education program is part of the curricula for students at USC's Keck and UCLA's David Geffen Schools of Medicine. To learn more, please visit www.ourhouse- grief.org or call 1.888.417.1444.###Contact: Lori De WaalLori.DeWaal@DeWaalPR.com818-817-4444