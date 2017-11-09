News By Tag
* Lotus823
* Marcom
* MOUs
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
lotus823 Receives Two 2017 MarCom Awards for Excellence in Digital & Strategic Communications
Bringing home the gold is lotus823's blog, which is updated multiple times each month by different members of the lotus823 staff. Posts range from company announcements to viewpoints and tips on hot industry topics, to "fun" posts that help provide an inside look into the culture and agency life at lotus823. The prestigious Platinum honor was in recognition of a 2016 crowdfunding campaign that helped Mous™, a fashion technology company, surpass their Indiegogo fundraising goal for their Limitless iPhone case range by more than $2,000,000, thanks to the dedicated public relations support of lotus823.
"We are honored to have received recognition for both our company blog and our work with Mous," said David Hernandez, Co-founder and Managing Partner at lotus823." Being recognized by such a prestigious award group is a true testament to our team's dedication to excellence and creativity in the work we do both for our clients and internally."
MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization was founded in 1995 and consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital, and web professionals.
The MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication, while recognizing creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals, and is one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world. Entries are reviewed for creativity, message clarity, wcj technique, design, and overall impression. Any individual or company in marketing, communications, advertising, or similar industries can enter the competition.
For more information about louts823 and to read the award-winning blog, please visit www.lotus823.com.
About lotus823
lotus823 is an award-winning integrated marketing communications agency offering a wide range of services that collectively work together to help increase brand visibility both online and offline. Combining creative genius, smart thinking, and analytical acumen, our innovative communications model utilizes a cross-platform approach to create an immersive experience for brands and their publics. By building powerful connections across multiple channels, we are able to deliver engaging business solutions with measurable results.
Media Contact
Dan Kulp
732-212-0823
dank@lotus823.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse